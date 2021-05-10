Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 10

What the Data Shows

For the second day in a row, D.C. reported fewer new COVID-19 cases on a single day than on any other day since September. Just 15 more people were diagnosed with the virus in D.C., daily coronavirus data from health officials said Monday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A day earlier, officials announced 16 new cases. But before then, the daily count of new cases hadn't been that low since Sept. 27, when 14 new cases were reported.

In other good news, D.C. also announced no new deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

Officials said 106 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus.

About 38% of the D.C. population was partially or fully vaccinated. About 24% was fully vaccinated.

In Maryland, officials announced another 276 cases of the virus. Ten more people died of COVID-19.

About 48% of Maryland residents have received their first vaccine dose. About 36% have had their second dose. And about 3% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 597 more cases of the virus. Fourteen more people died of COVID-19.

About 47% of the Virginia population have received at least one vaccine dose. About 35% were fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: