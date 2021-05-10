Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 10

What the Data Shows
For the second day in a row, D.C. reported fewer new COVID-19 cases on a single day than on any other day since September. Just 15 more people were diagnosed with the virus in D.C., daily coronavirus data from health officials said Monday.
A day earlier, officials announced 16 new cases. But before then, the daily count of new cases hadn't been that low since Sept. 27, when 14 new cases were reported.
In other good news, D.C. also announced no new deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.
Officials said 106 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus.
About 38% of the D.C. population was partially or fully vaccinated. About 24% was fully vaccinated.
In Maryland, officials announced another 276 cases of the virus. Ten more people died of COVID-19.
About 48% of Maryland residents have received their first vaccine dose. About 36% have had their second dose. And about 3% received the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 597 more cases of the virus. Fourteen more people died of COVID-19.
About 47% of the Virginia population have received at least one vaccine dose. About 35% were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions May 21 and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. Face masks will still be required in line with CDC guidelines. Get the details here.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from famous chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum will begin a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required. Tickets for May 12-16 are now available online.
- The Washington Football Team intends to allow full capacity crowds into FedEx Field for home games in 2021, the franchise announced last week.
- Virginia will lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on June 15 if COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and vaccination rates continue to rise, the governor said last week.
- Children's National Hospital opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration for 12- to 15-year-olds who live in D.C. or Prince George's County. Although no vaccine is yet available to adolescents, the hospital is preparing for the Food and Drug Administration to green-light emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids over 12.
- The Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, reopened last week after a months-long closure due to COVID-19. Here's what's new. The National Zoo and several other Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area are also set to reopen this month. Here's how to plan your visit.
- Maryland is offering state employees $100 each to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination to their human resources departments and must agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within a year and a half of being fully vaccinated. If the employees choose not to receive those booster shots, they'll have to pay the $100 back to the state.
- The National Museum of the Marine Corps, located in Triangle, Virginia, will reopen May 17 after closing due to COVID-19.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
