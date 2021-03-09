Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 9

What the Data Shows
After weeks of consistent decreases in cases and hospitalizations, the latest data shows our region’s cases and hospitalizations are up Tuesday, indicating our winning streak may be coming to an end.
Still, vaccinations continue to ramp up, providing a hopeful note. More than 10% of the population of Maryland and Virginia are now fully vaccinated. D.C. is trailing behind with 5.4% of residents fully vaccinated and 11.2% fully or partially vaccinated.
D.C. reported 331 new cases on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase in nearly two months. One person lost their life. The seven-day average increased by 35 cases to 163.
Maryland reported 631 additional cases and 25 deaths. Maryland’s seven-day average rose by 23 cases to 785. Hospitalizations in the state (792) remain low.
Virginia reported 1,714 new infections – the largest 24-hour increase in cases in weeks – and 45 deaths on Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average rose by 124 cases to 1,135. Hospitalizations are also up slightly, but the positivity rate is still falling.
Montgomery County Cautious About Lifting Restrictions
Montgomery County's health officer Dr. Travis Gayles briefed the council on pandemic developments.
He says case numbers are down, but Maryland is one of only two states that have detected all three variants of the virus.
The county's approach to lifting restrictions remains very cautious even as more people are vaccinated, Gayles says.
“We do have a ways to go before we can feel comfortable that we are achieving high enough levels of protection throughout our community to be able to open up more broadly and more successfully,” Gayles said.
Gayles says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped with supply but it is expected to be at least two weeks before the county gets more of those shots.
The Montgomery County Council also said it will move forward with plans for a mass vaccination site at Montgomery College in Germantown but needs state authorization and more vaccines to make it work.
More Northern Virginia Students Return to Classrooms
More students have headed back into the classroom in Northern Virginia.
Alexandria City Public Schools welcomed back students in grades six through 12 receiving special education and students who are in the Newcomer English Learner program.
In Arlington, students in grades third through fifth plus sixth and ninth grade students went for in-person learning, as well as all students enrolled in some special education programs.
New Testing Option in Arlington
Arlington County is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to offer a free COVID-19 mobile testing service.
It opens Tuesday at the testing site along North Quincy Street. It’ll operate there for two weeks, before rotating to different locations in the county.
The tests are completely free and do not require an appointment.
- The District’s high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinics received rave reviews from many residents who showed up for their one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- A year after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency following the state’s first three confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of those patients says she's still traumatized by social media's reaction to her diagnosis.
- In the next few weeks, many more Virginians will be heading to pharmacies for their shots. But there's still one problem — not all the pharmacies can coordinate with the state's vaccine waiting list.
- D.C. expanded vaccine eligibility, meaning residents over 65, working essential jobs or with certain chronic conditions can try to book appointments. But technical problems prevented many residents were from pre-registering.
- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lost her only sister and oldest sibling to COVID-19.
- More than 1,000 Washington, D.C., residents have now died of COVID-19.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
- Medical schools across the country report a spike in applications, especially from students of color. At Georgetown University’s medical school, applications are up 24% overall and 40% from underrepresented minorities. The University of Maryland along with Howard University have also seen a rising number of applicants.
- Many D.C. restaurant workers who already were coping with the safety hazards and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic also are facing increased sexual harassment, a report from a labor organization says.
- Face masks are required in all National Park Service buildings, and on land maintained by the Park Service when physical distancing is not possible, federal officials have said.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
