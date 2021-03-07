Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 7

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state has administered 50,000 vaccines in a single day for the first time.

The state delivered 50,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past 24 hours, setting a record for the state, Hogan said in a statement Saturday.

Maryland also surpassed 1.5 million total vaccinations. About 6 million people live in the state.

Maryland providers have administered 1,567,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 92.4% of all first and second doses received from the federal government. The state is averaging 37,202 daily doses, and has now exceeded 1 million first doses administered. pic.twitter.com/nke9en1gFh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 7, 2021

Nearly half of all Marylanders age 65 and over have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The increased numbers come as states cross the country have been able to accelerate vaccine administration.

Hogan said the state has the ability to administer 100,000 doses a day if it can ever get that many doses from the federal government.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DC High-Capacity Vaccine Sites Get Rave Reviews on First Day

The District’s high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinics received rave reviews from many residents who showed up for their one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic located at the Walter Washington Convention Center was set to provide at least 2,500 people with vaccines on its first day, Saturday. Some said there were no lines and no waiting, and there were even those who said they got their shot early.

“It was a model process. It was easy. It was wide open. It felt very safe and very professional. I’m really grateful to everyone involved,” one woman said.

“They finally got it right!” another woman said.

Go here to read the full story.

News4's Darcy Spencer reports on how residents are getting their vaccines at Washington Convention Center.

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced another 146 cases of the virus. No additional people died. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was down slightly. There was no change in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

Maryland announced 709 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 14 more people. The seven-day average was up slightly. Twelve fewer people were hospitalized with the virus.

Virginia announced 899 more cases of the virus. Fourteen more people died. The seven-day average was up slightly. Nineteen fewer people were hospitalized with the virus.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: