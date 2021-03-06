Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 6

As the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, one of three new high-capacity vaccination sites in the District opened its doors Saturday at the Walter Washington Convention Center.
The high-capacity vaccine sites will offer the Johnson & Johnson shot, which only requires one dose.
The Providence Health System and the Entertainment and Sports Arena are also hosting these high-capacity sites.
These are not walk-up sites, and appointments must be booked through vaccinate.dc.gov or through D.C.’s call center, Bowser said at a press conference Thursday.
DC Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said that residents will see more vaccination appointments available because of the increased capacity and the city is receiving more vaccines.
Arlington County hosted its first mass vaccination event for eligible residents at the Lubber Run Community Center.
Residents lined up at 9 a.m. to get one of 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
You need to have an appointment in order to receive a shot.
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
What the Data Shows
There are concerning points and positive signs in Saturday’s data for D.C., Maryland and Virginia: Case counts are up, but hospitalizations are down.
Each area reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a week: D.C. had 151; Maryland 932 and Virginia 1,577.
Fifty-five people died of COVID-19 in the region.
In D.C., 150 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the lowest number since the end of November.
Virginia’s hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 13 — hitting 977, the Virginia Hospital & Health Care Association says. Another 830 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Maryland, the lowest number since Nov. 11.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups– vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- In the next few weeks, many more Virginians will be heading to pharmacies for their shots. But there's still one problem — not all the pharmacies can coordinate with the state's vaccine waiting list.
- D.C. expanded vaccine eligibility, meaning residents over 65, working essential jobs or with certain chronic conditions can try to book appointments. But many residents were stopped from registering by technical problems.
- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lost her only sister and oldest sibling to COVID-19.
- More than 1,000 Washington, D.C., residents have now died of COVID-19.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
- Medical schools across the country report a spike in applications, especially from students of color. At Georgetown University’s medical school, applications are up 24% overall and 40% from underrepresented minorities. The University of Maryland along with Howard University have also seen a rising number of applicants.
- Many D.C. restaurant workers who already were coping with the safety hazards and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic also are facing increased sexual harassment, a report from a labor organization says.
- Face masks are required in all National Park Service buildings, and on land maintained by the Park Service when physical distancing is not possible, federal officials have said.
Reopening Tracker
- Virginia dropped its curfew and relaxed some other COVID-19 restrictions, including on outdoor gatherings, as of March 1.
- Thousands of students returned to classrooms as schools reopened Feb. 16 in Frederick County, Maryland, and in Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia.0
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam directed all schools to offer in-person classes by March 15, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other leaders say it's possible to reopen safely.
- The Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to bring all students back in-person for hybrid learning by March 16.
- D.C. lifted its ban on indoor dining, but libraries and recreation centers are still closed.
- Bars and restaurants in Maryland can remain open past 10 p.m starting Feb. 1. Restaurants will still have to operate at no more than 50% indoor capacity.
- All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo remain closed due to COVID-19.
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.