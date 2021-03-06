Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 6

As the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, one of three new high-capacity vaccination sites in the District opened its doors Saturday at the Walter Washington Convention Center.

The high-capacity vaccine sites will offer the Johnson & Johnson shot, which only requires one dose.

The Providence Health System and the Entertainment and Sports Arena are also hosting these high-capacity sites.

These are not walk-up sites, and appointments must be booked through vaccinate.dc.gov or through D.C.’s call center, Bowser said at a press conference Thursday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DC Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said that residents will see more vaccination appointments available because of the increased capacity and the city is receiving more vaccines.

Arlington County hosted its first mass vaccination event for eligible residents at the Lubber Run Community Center.

Residents lined up at 9 a.m. to get one of 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You need to have an appointment in order to receive a shot.

What the Data Shows

There are concerning points and positive signs in Saturday’s data for D.C., Maryland and Virginia: Case counts are up, but hospitalizations are down.

Each area reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a week: D.C. had 151; Maryland 932 and Virginia 1,577.

Fifty-five people died of COVID-19 in the region.

In D.C., 150 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the lowest number since the end of November.

Virginia’s hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 13 — hitting 977, the Virginia Hospital & Health Care Association says. Another 830 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Maryland, the lowest number since Nov. 11.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: