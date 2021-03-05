Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 5

It's been about one year since leaders in our region gave their first press briefings on the coronavirus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed how the District's response to COVID-19 has evolved since the start of the pandemic.

"I thought it was going to be over by the summer," she said. "This virus has been hard."

The mayor praised D.C. residents for their actions over the past year.

"D.C. residents blunted the curve – they did – by their actions," she said. "They sacrificed a lot, but it allowed our hospitals and our hospital workers to be able to have what they need to support people and to save lives."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Friday, March 5 will be recognized as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance to honor the Marylanders who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Friday will mark a full year since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Maryland.

The Maryland flag will be lowered to half-staff to mark the occasion and a twilight ceremony will be held at the State House Friday evening. Members of the public are encouraged to join the ceremony virtually via livestream.

Virginia Reports First COVID-19-Related Death of Child Under 10

A child under 10 has died of complications from COVID-19 and a chronic health condition, the first reported death of a young child in Virginia since the pandemic began a year ago, state health officials said Thursday.

The health department did not specify what the chronic health condition was or say exactly how old the child was. Officials said the child lived in central Virginia, but declined to release additional information about the child to protect the family's privacy.

Mayor Bowser Announces COVID-19 Updates

In regards to sports, Bowser warned that the tentative plan to resume high school sports on March 15 "would not be able to move forward if we saw any significant changes in our metrics."

"The expectation is that sports will resume in phases, with the lowest-contact or no-contact activities beginning first," she said.

D.C. Health also issued four new pieces of guidance, including requirements for travel, this week for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Currently, residents who are 65 or older, and those who are 18 and older with qualifying medical conditions, are eligible for vaccinations.

Essential workers and all teachers and staff who work for a school or child care facility in D.C. are also eligible for the vaccine, and are encouraged to use the District’s pre-registration system when it launches next week if they have not been vaccinated. Signups for these groups have been paused this week in order to prioritize seniors and those with medical conditions.

Bowser announced that Children’s National Hospital is offering vaccination appointments for District residents who are 16 or 17 years old and have qualifying medical conditions. Eligible residents can pre-register here.

New Mass Vaccination Sites Open in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Three new vaccination sites will be established in D.C., some high school sports are tentatively set to resume on March 15 and the District's new vaccination pre-registration system is launching next week, Bowser announced Thursday.

The new high-capacity vaccination sites will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A new mass vaccination site at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium in Waldorf opened on Thursday, a week ahead of schedule.

Two other Maryland vaccination sites – in Salisbury and Hagerstown – will also launch this month.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a new program to address the distribution disparities with the vaccine rollout. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports.

The Virginia Department of Health opened its first mass vaccination site Wednesday in Northern Virginia.

The site is located at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge and is not open to the public. Instead, the health department is scheduling people who already registered for appointments.

Walmart is operating the clinic and is able to administer about 600 shots a day.

The mass vaccination site in Woodbridge will be open through Saturday and the Virginia Department of Health said Walmart will set up a mass clinic in Loudoun County next week.

Fauci Says Troops Who Opt Out of Covid Vaccine Are Inadvertently 'Part of the Problem'

White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci warned Thursday that U.S. service members who opt out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are inadvertently lengthening the pandemic.

"In reality, like it or not, you're propagating this outbreak," Fauci explained to a virtual audience during a town hall with military families. "So instead of being part of the solution, you are innocently and inadvertently being part of the problem by not getting vaccinated."

"You've got to think of your own health, which is really very important, but you got to think about your societal obligation, including people close to you personally as well as other members of families of other individuals," Fauci added.

Last month, the Pentagon said that about one-third of U.S. military service members declined to take the coronavirus vaccine.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 108 new cases and three additional lives lost on Friday. D.C.'s daily case rate remains in the red zone and has increased over the past week to 18.1. All the other metrics are in the yellow or green zone.

Maryland had 913 new cases and eight additional deaths. Maryland's positivity rate has continued to fall since mid-January and is currently at 3.28%.

Virginia reported 1,348 new cases and 31 deaths Friday. Virginia's positivity rate – currently at 6.3% – has also fallen since its high in January.

The seven-day average decreased in D.C. and Maryland, but rose by 28 cases to 1,022 in Virginia.

Hospitalizations are down across the board.

