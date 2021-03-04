Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 4

Vaccinations in our region are ramping up thanks to increased supply from the federal government and new vaccination sites opening up in Virginia and Maryland.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will provide an update on the District's COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Watch live here.

Northern Virginia Opens Its First Mass Vaccination Site in Woodbridge

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder reports on the COVID-19 mass vaccination site now open in Woodbridge.

The Virginia Department of Health opened its first mass vaccination site Wednesday in Northern Virginia.

The site is located at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge and is not open to the public. Instead, the health department is scheduling people who already registered for appointments.

Walmart is operating the clinic and is able to administer about 600 shots a day.

Walmart is receiving vaccine doses directly from the federal government’s pharmacy partnerships just like CVS and Walgreens, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said there have been some challenges.

The mass vaccination site in Woodbridge will be open through Saturday and the Virginia Department of Health said Walmart will set up a mass clinic in Loudoun County next week.

New Mass Vaccination Sites Open in Maryland

The mass vaccination site at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium in Waldorf opened on Thursday, a week ahead of schedule.

Two other sites – in Salisbury and Hagerstown – will also launch this month.

Maryland officials have also expanded text-based outreach to book vaccine appointments for eligible Prince George’s County residents at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site.

The state has committed to reserve at least 500 appointments for county residents, in addition to what county residents are able to book online and through the call center, to help ensure vaccine equity, officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Executive Marc Elrich says Montgomery County is capable of establishing its own mass vaccination site, after state officials chose not to set up a site in the county due to federal supply line limitations.

Elrich says all it needs from the state are the doses.

Maryland Approaches One Year Since the First Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Governor Larry Hogan announced that Friday, March 5 will be recognized as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance to honor the Marylanders who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Friday will mark a full year since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Maryland.

The Maryland flag will be lowered to half-staff to mark the occasion and a twilight ceremony will be held at the State House Friday evening. Members of the public are encouraged to join the ceremony virtually via livestream.

Coronavirus Cases in Maryland by Zipcode

Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed.

Target, Krogers, Walmart Among Retailers That Will Still Require Masks Despite End of Mandates

Macy’s, Starbucks, Target and Kroger's, which also owns supermarket chains including Ralphs and Dillons, said they will continue to require that customers wear face coverings. Also keeping restrictions in place are CVS, Walgreens and Best Buy.

The announcements come as Texas and Mississippi roll back mask mandates.

Health experts say relaxing restrictions now could lead to another surge, especially with variants spreading.

“I don’t think this is the right time,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, former head of the Food and Drug Administration. “Texas has been making some real progress but it’s too soon for full reopening and to stop masking around others.”

Vaccinations for Essential Workers in D.C. Paused, Travel Restrictions Will be Eased for Vaccinated Residents

Vaccination sign ups in D.C. will be paused for one week for grocery store employees, manufacturing workers and other essential workers in order to give priority to the elderly and those with medical conditions, officials say.

Only D.C. residents 65 years and older and those ages 18 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions will be allowed to book appointments this week.

This comes after residents reported technical difficulties when trying to sign up for vaccine appointments last week.

As the District prepares to receive 6,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will also open several new high capacity vaccination centers.

Travel restrictions will also be loosened for those who have been vaccinated, Bowser announced.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 196 cases and one additional life lost on Thursday.

Maryland had 809 new cases and three additional deaths.

Virginia reported 886 new cases and 25 deaths Thursday, one of the lowest counts reported after a weeks-long surge due to a backlog of death certificates.

The seven-day average and test positivity rate is down in Virginia and Maryland, but up by two cases in D.C. Hospitalizations remain leveled off.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: