Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 31

What the Data Shows

Maryland says it’s averaging about 55,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily, but the case numbers are persistently headed in the wrong direction.

The weekly case average rose Wednesday to 1,249. That’s the highest figure this month and there’s no indications of slowing as April approaches.

Maryland’s hospitals have been reporting high numbers of COVID-19 admissions this week — more than 100 most days, including 158 on Wednesday.

D.C. counted 100 new cases on Wednesday. The weekly average number of new cases decreased by one, to 131.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization suspended the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under the age of 55 on Monday after reports of potential blood clots in users.

Virginia reported a low number of new cases on Wednesday, 598. It’s the lowest number seen since October, although sometimes uneven reporting causes spikes and dips in daily case numbers.

The weekly average did move in the right direction, falling below 1,000 for the first time in a week. It’s now at 977.

In a good sign, the number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell in Virginia and D.C.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

