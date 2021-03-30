Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 30

What the Data Shows

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported higher COVID-19 case numbers on Tuesday, indicating that the virus is spreading faster in the region.

Experts have warned that another surge could be beginning nationwide.

Despite millions of people getting vaccinated every week, other factors are driving cases up. Scientists are tracking more transmissible variants. Spring break travel and the lifting of restrictions are also likely factors, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Virginia reported the largest documented case increase in the region on Friday, with 991 new diagnoses. The case average rose to 1,008 — exceeding the 1,000 mark for the first time in two weeks.

In Virginia, hospitalizations rose above 900 again, after more than two weeks in the 800s. More than 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization suspended the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under the age of 55 on Monday after reports of potential blood clots in users.

Maryland reported 903 new cases, bringing up the seven-day average to 1,222. More than 938,000 residents are vaccinated. The number of currently hospitalized COVID patients fell.

D.C. had 165 new COVID diagnoses on Tuesday, a higher-than-average number. The weekly case average appears to be trending upward, after rising by nine cases to 132. Hospitalizations rose by six, to 130.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: