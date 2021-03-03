Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 3

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. will have a large enough supply of coronavirus vaccines to inoculate every adult in the nation by the end of May.

Despite this encouraging news, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the U.S. is far from herd immunity and that reopening too early could lead to another surge in cases.

Yet on Tuesday, the governors of Texas and Mississippi both announced they are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity in their states. Other states and cities have also eased restrictions in recent days.

Texas is currently reporting a seven-day average of 7,045 daily infections – that's a 27% increase from last week.

DC Allows Games at Nationals Park Without Fans

The Washington Nationals can play in Nationals Park but no fans will be allowed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor's office told the team on Tuesday.

“With you, we are looking forward to fans returning to Nats Park. Answers as to how many and when are still premature,” wrote Christopher Rodriguez, the director of D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency.

DC @MayorBowser approves @Nationals request to hold games at Nats Park, but WITHOUT fans. DC Health Director tells team decision to allow fans could be reconsidered later this month based on #COVID19 metrics. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Z0gbSkthUl — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) March 2, 2021

Davey Martinez, the Nats' manager, said Tuesday that he's eager to see fans in the stands again.

"It’s no secret, I’ve said it before: We miss our fans," he said. "They bring us a lot of energy. I’ve always said, they’re the 26th [or] 27th man. We want them in the stadiums."

New Mass Vaccination Sites Set to Open in Maryland

Maryland is set to add another mass vaccination site for its residents on Thursday.

The Blue Crab Stadium in Waldorf will open on Thursday, a week ahead of schedule.

Two other sites – in Salisbury and Hagerstown – will also launch this month.

Maryland officials have also expanded text-based outreach to book vaccine appointments for eligible Prince George’s County residents at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site.

The state has committed to reserve at least 500 appointments for county residents, in addition to what county residents are able to book online and through the call center, to help ensure vaccine equity, officials said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Executive Marc Elrich says Montgomery County is capable of establishing its own mass vaccination site, after state officials chose not to set up a site in the county due to federal supply line limitations.

Elrich says all it needs from the state are the doses.

Northern Virginia Man Starts 'Vaccine Hunters' Group to Help Locals

With almost 70,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines going to Virginia this week, there's still a lot of confusion about who can get their shot and where.

A Northern Virginia man started a Facebook group to help connect people with answers after trying to find how and where to get his mother a vaccine.

Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder talks with a man who started a Facebook group to help people find information about coronavirus vaccinations.

"I was navigating the rules and process for getting a vaccine, ultimately seeking out help on the internet," Chris DeMay said.

He took what he found and created the NoVA Vaccine Hunters Facebook group where people share stories and info about their ventures for vaccine.

He said his mother got her first shot and is scheduled for her second thanks to community members sharing information in his group.

Some Loudoun Students Return to the Classroom

Loudoun County is welcoming back more students to in-person learning on Wednesday.

These students elected to be back in school part-time.

The school system recently posted a video demonstrating some of the ways its working to keep students safe.

Students must maintain social distancing, even on school buses, and have their temperature checked before going into the school, according to the new rules.

What the Data Shows

Virginia reported 884 new cases and 319 deaths Wednesday – the largest increase in deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, due to a backlog in death certificates. The state is approaching 8,000 coronavirus deaths.

Maryland has 786 new cases and 14 deaths.

D.C. has 51 new cases and reported four lives lost.

The seven-day average and test positivity rate is also down in our region.

About 8% of Maryland's population is fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. In Virginia, nearly 9% is fully vaccinated. D.C. is reporting a total of 4.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.

