Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 28

What the Data Shows
D.C. announced Sunday that another 124 people were diagnosed with COVID-19. No additional people died. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was up. About 16% of District residents are partially or fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced that another 1,335 people were diagnosed with the virus. Another five people died. The case average was down. About 27% of residents have received their first dose of the virus, and about 14% have had their second dose.
Virginia announced that another 946 people were diagnosed with the virus. Another 17 people died. The case average was up. About 27% of the population has had at least one dose, and about 15% are fully vaccinated.
The leader of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that COVID-19 cases in the country are up.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the nation may have to weather another COVID-19 surge if pandemic safety measures aren’t maintained. D.C., Maryland and Virginia each have loosened restrictions this month as the weather warms.
Local Coronavirus News
- One of the largest concert promoters in the area is using its truck that once sold tickets to collect donations of food.
- Access to the famous Tidal Basin cherry blossoms could be closed off if the crowds don't maintain social distancing. The National Park Service says it’s prioritizing public health.
- On March 29, D.C. will expand vaccine eligibility to private drivers (such as Uber drivers); logistics, delivery and courier workers and media and mass communications employees.
- D.C. closed testing at Nationals Park after Friday, March 26 as the team prepares for Opening Day.
- Maryland moved to Phase 2A of its vaccination plan, meaning residents age 60 or older are eligible to book appointments to get shots. Here’s the timeline of expanded vaccine eligibility.
- West Virginia opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
- The Virginia Department of Health Epidemiology team said it has been reviewing more than 10,000 medical cases to ensure they are consistent with the state’s definition of a COVID-19 death, a VDH spokesperson said. About 99 deaths have been reclassified as a COVID-19 case that did not result in death, VDH said.
- This year's White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.
- More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.
- Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.
- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Virginia high school may be linked to travel sports, the county's health director said.
- The Nationals, whose home opener is set for April 1, will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for their game against the New York Mets.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.