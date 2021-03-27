Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 27

What the Data Shows

The leader of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that COVID-19 cases in the country are up, and the data shows that D.C., Maryland and Virginia are experiencing the spike.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the nation may have to weather another COVID-19 surge if pandemic safety measures aren’t maintained. D.C., Maryland and Virginia each have loosened restrictions this month as the weather warmed up.

Cases numbers are now rising in the capital region.

D.C. reported 226 new cases on Saturday, the highest one-day increase since Feb. 6. Hospitalizations are still trending lower.

Maryland added 1,366 new COVID-19 cases and the weekly average continued its nearly two-week growth streak. The number of people hospitalized with the virus also continued to grow, reaching the highest level since February.

Maryland has administered nearly 2.5 million vaccine doses.

We’ve seen more fluctuation in Virginia’s numbers, but the signs are more and more clearly showing a trend of increasing cases. The state reported 1,400 new cases. Hospitalizations are down from earlier in March. Virginia has administered more than 3.4 million vaccine doses.

Local Coronavirus News

One of the largest concert promoters in the area is using its truck that once sold tickets to collect donations of food.

Access to the famous Tidal Basin cherry blossoms could be closed off if the crowds can’t maintain social distancing. The National Park Service says it’s prioritizing public health.

On March 29, D.C. will expand vaccine eligibility to private drivers (such as Uber drivers); logistics, delivery and courier workers and media and mass communications employees.

D.C. will close testing at Nationals Park after Friday, March 26, as the team prepares for Opening Day.

Maryland moved to Phase 2A of its vaccination plan, meaning residents age 60 or older will be eligible to book an appointment to get their shot. Here’s the timeline of expanded vaccine eligibility.

West Virginia opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The Virginia Department of Health Epidemiology team said Friday that it has been reviewing more than 10,000 medical cases to ensure they are consistent with the state’s definition of a COVID-19 death, a VDH spokesperson said. About 99 deaths have been reclassified as a COVID-19 case that did not result in death, VDH said.

This year's White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.

Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Virginia high school may be linked to travel sports, the county's health director said.

The Nationals, whose home opener is set for April 1, will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for their game against the New York Mets.

NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

