Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 26

What the Data Shows

Weekly averages of new COVID-19 cases increased in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Friday as the White House shared that a record 3.38 million vaccine doses were administered in the previous day.

It’s a reminder that although millions of people now vaccinated, there’s still progress to be made before we reach herd immunity.

The coronavirus has been spreading faster in Maryland all month, illustrated by steadily rising averages. Four weeks ago, it was 749. Now, it’s 1,064.

Hospitalizations are also up. As long as case numbers are rising, it’s likely this troubling trend will continue.

Maryland reached a positive milestone: a record number of vaccinations given in a day, Gov. Larry Hogan said. More than 60,000 doses were administered. Now, more than a third of Marylanders over 18 have gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data.

D.C. reported a high 156 new cases and 133 hospitalized patients, a slight decline. The case average rose by two. Virginia’s case average rose by 14, to 887. It could indicate the case numbers are beginning to trend upward.

Virginia has given out 2.2 million vaccine doses, fully vaccinating 14.2% of residents, the state says.

Hospitalizations are lower than the past few weeks, at 819.

Vaccinations are reported weekly.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

