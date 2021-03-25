Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 25

What the Data Shows

Increasing vaccinations and falling deaths are good signs in the D.C. region’s fight against COVID-19, but lots of people are still catching the virus.

Maryland is at a tough spot because case numbers are steadily rising. Another 1,382 people were diagnosed with COVID during the past day, the most since early February.

The weekly average of new cases has grown to 1,034 — higher than it was a week ago and a month ago. Hospitalizations are also swelling.

While Maryland's COVID-19 cases are solidly trending upward, Virginia is seeing a lot of fluctuation this month.

In Virginia on Thursday, the weekly new case average fell slightly to 933. That’s a significant improvement from Feb. 25, when an average of 1,313 new cases were getting diagnosed a week. But signs of improvement aren't so clear from the past week.

The Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard was down on Thursday, so the latest hospitalization data wasn’t available.

D.C. reported a lower number of new infections, 74. But an average of 111 people are getting diagnosed weekly, similar to the numbers a month ago. The daily case rate of 15.9 diagnoses per 100,000 is too high for Phase 2 goals.

One hundred forty residents were hospitalized.

The latest vaccine figures released Thursday indicate 16.4% of D.C. residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot. A total of 7.6% are fully vaccinated.

