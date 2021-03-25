Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 25

What the Data Shows
Increasing vaccinations and falling deaths are good signs in the D.C. region’s fight against COVID-19, but lots of people are still catching the virus.
Maryland is at a tough spot because case numbers are steadily rising. Another 1,382 people were diagnosed with COVID during the past day, the most since early February.
The weekly average of new cases has grown to 1,034 — higher than it was a week ago and a month ago. Hospitalizations are also swelling.
While Maryland's COVID-19 cases are solidly trending upward, Virginia is seeing a lot of fluctuation this month.
In Virginia on Thursday, the weekly new case average fell slightly to 933. That’s a significant improvement from Feb. 25, when an average of 1,313 new cases were getting diagnosed a week. But signs of improvement aren't so clear from the past week.
The Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard was down on Thursday, so the latest hospitalization data wasn’t available.
D.C. reported a lower number of new infections, 74. But an average of 111 people are getting diagnosed weekly, similar to the numbers a month ago. The daily case rate of 15.9 diagnoses per 100,000 is too high for Phase 2 goals.
One hundred forty residents were hospitalized.
The latest vaccine figures released Thursday indicate 16.4% of D.C. residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot. A total of 7.6% are fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus News
- On March 29, D.C. will expand vaccine eligibility to private drivers (such as Uber drivers); logistics, delivery and courier workers and media and mass communications employees.
- D.C. will close testing at Nationals Park after Friday, March 26, as the team prepares for Opening Day.
- A new COVID-19 vaccination site opens Thursday in western Maryland at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets. You must preregister for a shot, then the state will contact you to book a vaccine appointment.
- Prince George’s County Public Schools say Wednesday is the last day of mobile meal service. Starting April 7, students who continue distance learning can pick up meal packages Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here are more details.
- Maryland moved to Phase 2A of its vaccination plan Tuesday, meaning residents age 60 or older will be eligible to book an appointment to get their shot. Here’s the timeline of expanded vaccine eligibility.
- West Virginia opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.
- The Virginia Department of Health Epidemiology team said Friday that it has been reviewing more than 10,000 medical cases to ensure they are consistent with the state’s definition of a COVID-19 death, a VDH spokesperson said. About 99 deaths have been reclassified as a COVID-19 case that did not result in death, VDH said.
- This year's White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.
- More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.
- Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.
- Maryland has surpassed 2 million vaccinations. Nearly 25% of residents have received at least one dose, including two-thirds of residents over age 65.
- Fairfax County Public Schools officials say they're planning to have students back in schools in-person five days per week starting this fall.
- Stimulus checks are arriving in bank accounts. Here’s information on tracking your payment and what to do if you have trouble.
- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Virginia high school may be linked to travel sports, the county's health director said.
- The Nationals, whose home opener is set for April 1, will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for their game against the New York Mets.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.