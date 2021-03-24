Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 24

What the Data Shows

Two weeks after lifting many COVID-19 restrictions, Maryland’s case numbers and hospitalizations are trending upward.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Maryland reported lower COVID-19 case numbers in the triple digits on Monday and Tuesday, but saw a spike on Wednesday with 1,173 new cases. The weekly case average spiked by 37, to 995. Another 19 residents died.

Hospitalizations in Maryland also spiked, reaching 915. That’s the highest number of Maryland residents hospitalized with COVID-19 this month.

Virginia and D.C. have trended downward in their weekly average of new cases since March, but those numbers have fluctuated. It’s an important figure to watch as all jurisdictions plan loosening restrictions.

D.C. reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and another two residents died from the virus. The weekly average rose by four to 112.

Virginia had 813 new cases and six more residents died, a lower-than-average number. The weekly average fell to 933.

Local Coronavirus News

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: