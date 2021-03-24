Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 24

What the Data Shows
Two weeks after lifting many COVID-19 restrictions, Maryland’s case numbers and hospitalizations are trending upward.
Maryland reported lower COVID-19 case numbers in the triple digits on Monday and Tuesday, but saw a spike on Wednesday with 1,173 new cases. The weekly case average spiked by 37, to 995. Another 19 residents died.
Hospitalizations in Maryland also spiked, reaching 915. That’s the highest number of Maryland residents hospitalized with COVID-19 this month.
Virginia and D.C. have trended downward in their weekly average of new cases since March, but those numbers have fluctuated. It’s an important figure to watch as all jurisdictions plan loosening restrictions.
D.C. reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and another two residents died from the virus. The weekly average rose by four to 112.
Virginia had 813 new cases and six more residents died, a lower-than-average number. The weekly average fell to 933.
Local Coronavirus News
- Prince George’s County Public Schools say Wednesday is the last day of mobile meal service. No meals will be offered during spring break, which starts next week. Then, students who return for in-person learning will be given breakfast, lunch and dinner. Starting April 7, Students who continue distance learning can pick up meal packages Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here are more details.
- Maryland moved to Phase 2A of its vaccination plan Tuesday, meaning residents age 60 or older will be eligible to book an appointment to get their shot. Here’s the timeline of expanded vaccine eligibility.
- West Virginia opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.
- The Virginia Department of Health Epidemiology team said Friday that it has been reviewing more than 10,000 medical cases to ensure they are consistent with the state’s definition of a COVID-19 death, a VDH spokesperson said. About 99 deaths have been reclassified as a COVID-19 case that did not result in death, VDH said.
- This year's White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.
- More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.
- Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.
- Maryland has surpassed 2 million vaccinations. Nearly 25% of residents have received at least one dose, including two-thirds of residents over age 65.
- Fairfax County Public Schools officials say they're planning to have students back in schools in-person five days per week starting this fall.
- Stimulus checks are arriving in bank accounts. Here’s information on tracking your payment and what to do if you have trouble.
- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Virginia high school may be linked to travel sports, the county's health director said.
- The Nationals, whose home opener is set for April 1, will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for their game against the New York Mets.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.