Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 23

The weekly average of new COVID-19 cases rose Tuesday in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. reported 105 new cases Tuesday, bringing the weekly case average back into the triple digits at 109. One more resident died. The District says it’s fully vaccinated 7.6% of residents.

Maryland reported 722 new cases Tuesday and 11 more deaths.

Maryland says it has given a first dose to nearly a quarter of residents (24%) and second doses to about 12% on average. In Prince George’s County, under 17% of residents have gotten a first dose and 6.6% have gotten two doses.

Virginia reported 738 new cases and 13 more residents died.

Virginia says it has received more than 3.5 million shots from the federal government and distributed more than 96% of first doses as well as 79% of second doses.

Virginia’s reported vaccine rate per 100,000 population shows a disparity between racial and ethnic groups. It’s highest among Native American (21,058) and white (16,004) populations, followed by Black (10,145), Latino (9,445) then Asian or Pacific Islander (7,883).

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

