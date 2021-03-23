Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 23

What the Data Shows
The weekly average of new COVID-19 cases rose Tuesday in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
D.C. reported 105 new cases Tuesday, bringing the weekly case average back into the triple digits at 109. One more resident died. The District says it’s fully vaccinated 7.6% of residents.
Maryland reported 722 new cases Tuesday and 11 more deaths.
Maryland says it has given a first dose to nearly a quarter of residents (24%) and second doses to about 12% on average. In Prince George’s County, under 17% of residents have gotten a first dose and 6.6% have gotten two doses.
Virginia reported 738 new cases and 13 more residents died.
Virginia says it has received more than 3.5 million shots from the federal government and distributed more than 96% of first doses as well as 79% of second doses.
Virginia’s reported vaccine rate per 100,000 population shows a disparity between racial and ethnic groups. It’s highest among Native American (21,058) and white (16,004) populations, followed by Black (10,145), Latino (9,445) then Asian or Pacific Islander (7,883).
Local Coronavirus News
- Maryland moved to Phase 2A of its vaccination plan Tuesday, meaning residents age 60 or older will be eligible to book an appointment to get their shot. Here’s the timeline of expanded vaccine eligibility.
- West Virginia opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.
- The Virginia Department of Health Epidemiology team said Friday that it has been reviewing more than 10,000 medical cases to ensure they are consistent with the state’s definition of a COVID-19 death, a VDH spokesperson said. About 99 deaths have been reclassified as a COVID-19 case that did not result in death, VDH said.
- This year's White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.
- More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.
- All Marylanders over age 16 will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than April 27, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. He also announced several upcoming eligibility phases before then. Find more information about upcoming eligibility groups here.
- Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.
- Maryland has surpassed 2 million vaccinations. Nearly 25% of residents have received at least one dose, including two-thirds of residents over age 65.
- Fairfax County Public Schools officials say they're planning to have students back in schools in-person five days per week starting this fall.
- Teachers in Prince George's County headed back to the classroom Wednesday, although they won't have students in person for another month. However, the push to bring them back is causing controversy. Teachers are concerned with levels of community spread, and some have not received their second round of vaccinations. The school district says it's safe to return.
- Fairfax County has expanded vaccine eligibility to more essential workers within group 1B, including food and agriculture; manufacturing and grocery workers. The county is targeting mid-April for a movement to Phase 1C.
- Stimulus checks are arriving in bank accounts. Here’s information on tracking your payment and what to do if you have trouble.
- The Montgomery County Council announced Tuesday that it secured a mass vaccination site, but Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called the announcement premature.
- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Virginia high school may be linked to travel sports, the county's health director said.
- The Nationals, whose home opener is set for April 1, will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for their game against the New York Mets.
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.