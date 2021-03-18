Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 18

What the Data Shows

Maryland and Virginia each reported high numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing up their weekly new case averages.

Maryland counted 1,113 new coronavirus cases, pulling up its weekly average to 894. That's the highest number reported in a month. Hospitalizations fell, giving hope that the downward trend in serious COVID-19 infections could continue.

Virginia counted 1,367 new coronavirus cases, increasing its weekly average by 70 cases to 933. Hospitalizations rose slightly.

The spread of the virus appeared more stable in D.C., which added 81 new cases. The weekly average fell to 109. Hospitalizations continued a downward trend.

All Marylanders over age 16 will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than April 27, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

Hogan also announced several upcoming eligibility phases before then. Maryland will enter Phase 2 of its vaccination plan next week. All Maryland residents ages 60 and up may now register for appointments and will be able to get vaccinations as early as next Tuesday. Find more information about upcoming eligibility groups here.

JUST IN: @GovLarryHogan says starting week of 3/29 states will begin to see significant increase in vaccine supply. MD is now entering Phase 2 of vax plan. Next Tuesday all Marylanders age 60+ can get the vaccine. As of today any Marylander over 60 can register for appointment — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) March 18, 2021

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

