Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 17

What the Data Shows

D.C., Maryland and Virginia didn’t report major changes in how fast the coronavirus is spreading on Wednesday, but hospitalizations slowed.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In D.C., 81 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, the second-lowest number this month. Two more Washingtonians died from the virus. Hospital capacity was at 82.1% with 146 people reported hospitalized, down from 158 the previous day.

Maryland’s hospitalizations stayed steady over the past day but the state counted a high number of new cases, 917. It brought the weekly average up slightly, to 867.

Virginia’s case average fell by one to 863. It’s the first time since December that the commonwealth reported a lower weekly new case average than Maryland. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell to 841, which is nearly half the number of hospitalizations Virginia had one month ago.

Fairfax County received 43,000 vaccine doses this week, up from 31,000 last week, officials announced.

Local Coronavirus News

Local Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: