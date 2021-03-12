Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 12

President Joe Biden announced Thursday evening that he will direct states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccines by May 1.

"If we all do our part, this country will be vaccinated soon, our economy will be on the mend, our kids will be back in school, and we'll have proven once again that this country can do anything," Biden said.

Although significant progress is being made at the national level, there are concerns closer to home about ensuring equitable access to vaccines for D.C. residents. Read more below.

What the Data Shows

Recent metrics show cases in our region are rising slightly after a months-long trend of decline.

D.C.'s daily case rate, which was at 15 just a week ago is now back up to 22.7, squarely in the red zone indicating "substantial community spread."

D.C.'s daily case rate, which was at 15 just a week ago is now back up to 22.7, squarely in the red zone indicating "substantial community spread."

Maryland's average test positivity has also started to increase slightly. It's now at 3.6% after reaching a low of 3.26% nine days ago.

Virginia, however, continues to show signs of improvement, with most metrics trending downward.

D.C. reported 154 new cases and no additional deaths. In Maryland, 990 new cases were reported and 16 people died. Virginia recorded 1,091 new cases and 52 deaths.

The seven-day average in our region appears to be increasing slightly, after weeks of consistent decline. D.C. is currently at 166 cases, Maryland is at an average of 829 and Virginia's seven-day average is down by 37 cases to 1,091.

Hospitalizations are down across the board. In Virginia, 925 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Maryland has 765 hospitalized residents. In D.C., 153 people are hospitalized.

In Maryland, 788 people are hospitalized – down 13 from Wednesday. D.C.'s hospitalization count is up by three cases to 165.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Almost 40% of DC's Shots Have Gone to Non-Residents

The News4 I-Team has been tracking the data and found despite older and medically vulnerable residents being eligible for vaccines for several weeks, 39.9% of the doses administered in the District have still gone to people who don't live there.

By comparison, only 2.5% of Virginia's vaccine doses are listed as having gone to out-of-state residents. An additional 7% were missing residency information.

Going forward, the District will prioritize 90% of its appointments for eligible residents only, officials say.

As the District launched its new system to register for a COVID-19 vaccine this week, it also announced major changes to help ensure more doses go to people who actually live there. The News4 I-Team's Jodie Fleischer reports.

On a positive note, D.C.'s new preregistration system is working smoothly.

Nearly 80,000 people preregistered to receive COVID-19 vaccines within the city’s first day-and-a-half of using its new system, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday.

D.C. has partially and fully vaccinated nearly 20,000 residents, the majority of which are senior citizens.

D.C. will send out more than 13,500 appointment notices Friday morning. Once residents receive those notices, they will have 48 hours to sign up for vaccine appointments.

Maryland Will Reopen at 100% Capacity, Prince George's County at 50%

Prince George's County will reopen at 50% starting on Friday at 5 p.m., Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced at a press conference Thursday.

Establishments including movie theaters, gyms, indoor dining, restaurants, banquet halls, receptions, meeting rooms and houses of worship will all be affected.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he’s lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the state Friday. News4 is learning more about how local jurisdictions are applying those changes. News4's Cory Smith has details on the changes in Prince George's County.

Indoor private gatherings are limited to a maximum of 20 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people.

Mask wearing and other safety protocols will continue to be required in public places and public transportation.

Maryland will also lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, religious facilities and gyms on Friday – however at 100% capacity.

Individual counties remain empowered to reopen or maintain restrictions based on their own metrics. Being one of the counties hardest hit by the pandemic, Alsobrooks chose not to fully reopen with the rest of the state.

“While we are not ready open as far as the rest of the state at this point, we are pleased by the information the health department is seeing, and our metrics tell us that we can safely do more than we are currently doing,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks expressed her optimism that the county is heading in the right direction, highlighting the declining case rate, infection rate and positivity rate.

Vaccinations are also up in the county. The county can now administer up to 15,000 vaccines per week. The health department is currently operating five vaccination clinics around the county.

More Local Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

