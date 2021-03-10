Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 10

What the Data Shows

The weather is warming and Maryland has become the latest state to announce plans to dramatically loosen pandemic restrictions, but how does the data stack up?

Both Maryland and Virginia have roughly cut their weekly average count of new COVID-19 cases in half over the past month. But the numbers have been trending the wrong direction in the past week.

In Maryland, the number of people vaccinated is increasing daily. But after a period of steady decline, there are early signs that infections are speeding up.

Maryland added 900 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the weekly new case average to 801, a jump of 16 from Tuesday.

D.C.’s average new cases increased by six to 170. The average has been headed in the wrong direction for two weeks, with consistent growing numbers.

Virginia was the area that saw a decrease on Wednesday, with the weekly average falling by seven cases to 1,128. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly to 801 in Maryland but fell in D.C. and Virginia. Hospitalizations are considered a lagging indicator which rise weeks after cases go up.

More Vaccines at Six Flags Site Reserved for Prince George's Residents

Amid concerns that Maryland isn't distributing vaccines equitably, Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that more shots will be set aside at a mass vaccination site for county residents.

Going forward, the Six Flags America site near Upper Marlboro will set aside at least 300 appointments a day for Prince George's residents, an increase of at least 500 a week.

Alsobrooks has been pushing for more vaccine outreach in Prince George's. Last week, she said that only about 10% of vaccinations given at the site were to Prince George's residents, WTOP reported.

“With vaccine supply from the federal government set to increase in the coming weeks, we are able to further expand priority appointments for Prince Georgians,” Hogan said.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

