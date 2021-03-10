coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 10

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What the Data Shows

The weather is warming and Maryland has become the latest state to announce plans to dramatically loosen pandemic restrictions, but how does the data stack up?

Both Maryland and Virginia have roughly cut their weekly average count of new COVID-19 cases in half over the past month. But the numbers have been trending the wrong direction in the past week.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In Maryland, the number of people vaccinated is increasing daily. But after a period of steady decline, there are early signs that infections are speeding up.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Maryland added 900 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the weekly new case average to 801, a jump of 16 from Tuesday.

D.C.’s average new cases increased by six to 170. The average has been headed in the wrong direction for two weeks, with consistent growing numbers.

Virginia was the area that saw a decrease on Wednesday, with the weekly average falling by seven cases to 1,128. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly to 801 in Maryland but fell in D.C. and Virginia. Hospitalizations are considered a lagging indicator which rise weeks after cases go up.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

More Vaccines at Six Flags Site Reserved for Prince George's Residents

Amid concerns that Maryland isn't distributing vaccines equitably, Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that more shots will be set aside at a mass vaccination site for county residents.

Going forward, the Six Flags America site near Upper Marlboro will set aside at least 300 appointments a day for Prince George's residents, an increase of at least 500 a week.

Alsobrooks has been pushing for more vaccine outreach in Prince George's. Last week, she said that only about 10% of vaccinations given at the site were to Prince George's residents, WTOP reported.

“With vaccine supply from the federal government set to increase in the coming weeks, we are able to further expand priority appointments for Prince Georgians,” Hogan said.

Read More:

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

coronavirus Feb 14

CDC Director Warns States Against Dropping Mask Mandates Amid Concern About Covid Mutations

United States 2 hours ago

A Year After the Pandemic Struck, the U.S. Economy Is Still Struggling But Coming Around Quickly

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Covid Relief Bill Changes Tax Rules Midseason. What to Know About Filing an Amended Return

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus DMV Daily UpdatecoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us