Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 9

D.C. reported eight new cases of the virus on Wednesday and no additional deaths. Forty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the District right now.

More than 57% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 126 more cases of the virus and the deaths of four more people. Hospitalizations dropped slightly over the previous day, with 243 current patients.

About 54% of Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose, 46.5% had two doses and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia reported 197 new cases of the virus and the deaths of seven more people. The commonwealth has 395 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.

About 56% of Virginia's population received at least one vaccine dose and about 46% were fully vaccinated.

Nearly all hospitals in the District will make it mandatory for their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday. The D.C. Hospital Association said in a news release "nearly all health systems and hospitals in the District of Columbia will each set a date after which vaccination against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that for the first time, the state's seven-day positivity rate has dropped below 1%.

Maryland will end enhanced federal unemployment benefits, including payments of an extra $300 per week, starting July 3. Hogan cited job growth, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and employers’ trouble hiring staff.

Thousands of health care workers in the area have yet to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the News4 I-Team reported. The D.C. Hospital Association says, on average, about 61% of the hospital workers in its most recent survey were vaccinated. Read more here.

Some D.C. public schools are offering COVID-19 shots to residents age 12 and older at clinics. No appointments are needed. Here’s information on operating hours.

The District reopened its public pools and splash parks. Face coverings are required for all visitors over age 2 when indoors, including in locker rooms and rec centers. Face coverings are also required on pool decks for visitors who are not fully vaccinated. See the pools' locations and schedules, and find more information here.

Most businesses in D.C. are operating without any restrictions. Restaurants, wedding venues, places of worship, retail stores and gyms may all operate at 100% capacity, with no social distancing requirements. But a few businesses will have to wait a little longer. Large sporting venues, bars and nightclubs, and music and entertainment venues won't be able to open at full capacity until June 11.

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

