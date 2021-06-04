Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 4

What the Data Shows

The average number of COVID-19 cases is still trending downward in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. reported 27 more cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

About 52% of the District's population had received at least one vaccine shot. About 42% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 145 more cases of the virus and the deaths of three more people.

About 54% of Marylanders received at least one vaccine dose, about 45% had two doses and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia reported 178 more cases of the virus and the deaths of six more people. About 55% of the population received at least one vaccine dose and about 45% were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the number of breakthrough infections is expected to rise, too. Here’s what you need to know about this medical phenomenon.