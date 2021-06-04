Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 4

What the Data Shows
The average number of COVID-19 cases is still trending downward in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
D.C. reported 27 more cases on Friday and no additional deaths.
About 52% of the District's population had received at least one vaccine shot. About 42% were fully vaccinated.
Maryland reported 145 more cases of the virus and the deaths of three more people.
About 54% of Marylanders received at least one vaccine dose, about 45% had two doses and about 4% received the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia reported 178 more cases of the virus and the deaths of six more people. About 55% of the population received at least one vaccine dose and about 45% were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Maryland will end enhanced federal unemployment benefits next month, including payments of an extra $300 per week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. Starting July 3, Maryland will opt out of federal programs created to help Americans during the pandemic. Hogan cited job growth, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and employers’ trouble hiring staff.
- Thousands of health care workers in the area have yet to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the News4 I-Team reported. The DC Hospital Association says, on average, about 61% of the hospital workers in its most recent survey were vaccinated. Read more here.
- Some D.C. public schools will offer COVID-19 shots to residents age 12 and older. Walk-up clinics will be available at Anacostia High School, Eastern High School, Luke C. Moore High School and Ida B. Wells Middle School. No appointments are needed. Here’s information on operating hours.
- More local libraries reopened Tuesday. Six locations in Montgomery County welcomed back readers. In D.C., visitors will be allowed to spend up to 70 minutes at the library browsing books.
- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington is lifting some restrictions. Masks are recommended inside churches for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated. People from different households should still social distance, but only need to remain 3 feet apart. Here are the full details.
- In Virginia, all remaining social distancing and capacity restrictions have been lifted. Gov. Ralph Northam had previously planned to lift the restrictions in mid-June but moved up the date by two weeks.
- Montgomery County moved into its final phase of reopening Friday morning, ending all county COVID-19-related capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for indoor and outdoor activities and businesses. Businesses and workplaces may have their own policies requiring face coverings, and county businesses and residents must continue to follow any orders or directives from the state.
- Prince George’s County lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, except on public transportation, in schools and daycares, and in healthcare settings. Businesses or organizations may choose to keep more strict requirements. Unvaccinated people are strongly urged to continue wearing masks and to get vaccinated as soon as possible, county officials said.
- The District reopened its public pools and splash parks. Face coverings are required for all visitors over age 2 when indoors, including in locker rooms and rec centers. Face coverings are also required on pool decks for visitors who are not fully vaccinated. See the pools' locations and schedules, and find more information here.
- Prince George's County's vaccination efforts are shifting to focus on mobile resources that reach residents directly. The county has closed vaccine sites at the Cheverly Health Center and at the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center. Several other sites are still open; here’s where to book a vaccination appointment. However, appointments are no longer necessary at COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by the county's health department; find info on walk-in clinics here.
- University of Virginia students living, learning or working on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and regular coronavirus testing will be required for unvaccinated employees starting this summer, administrators announced last week, the Associated Press reported.
- Most businesses in D.C. are operating without any restrictions. Restaurants, wedding venues, places of worship, retail stores and gyms may all operate at 100% capacity, with no social distancing requirements. But a few businesses will have to wait a little longer. Large sporting venues, bars and nightclubs, and music and entertainment venues won't be able to open at full capacity until June 11.
- Indoor mask mandates are lifted in Virginia and Maryland, and fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in D.C., with some exceptions. Exceptions include public transportation, health care settings and schools. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may still require masks.
- Statewide restrictions in Maryland on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses have been lifted.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
