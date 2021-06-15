Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 15

What the Data Shows
D.C. health officials reported 13 more cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, and no additional deaths.
Thirteen COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units in the District as of Monday.
Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office confirmed to News4 that 70% of adults in D.C. have received at least one vaccine dose. Out of D.C.'s total population, nearly 58% has gotten at least one dose; and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated.
Maryland on Tuesday reported 67 more cases of the virus and the deaths of four more people due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly, with 194 current patients.
In Maryland, 55.4% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, nearly 48.5% got two doses, and about 4.1% received the single-dose vaccine. Of Maryland's adult (18+) population, 72.2% have gotten at least one dose.
Virginia on Tuesday reported 202 new cases of the virus and the deaths of 10 more people. The commonwealth has 227 hospitalized patients who were confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Virginia health officials say 57% of its total population received at least one vaccine dose and 47.8% are fully vaccinated. Of Virginia's adult (18+) population, 69.2% have gotten at least one dose, and 59% are fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state of emergency declared more than a year ago to combat COVID-19 will end July 1. No face coverings will be required anywhere under state law, including summer camps, schools or child care facilities, Hogan said. Businesses and workplaces can set their own face-covering policies.
- Eight more branches of the Montgomery Public Library system reopened Monday. They have no appointments, no capacity limits and no social distancing requirements. The library system's Holds to Go service was discontinued at these locations. All remaining branches will reopen July 6, with the exception of the Germantown location, which is closed for a refresh project.
- The National Museum of the United States Army reopened Monday at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Admission is free, but timed-entry tickets are required.
- More of Prince George's County's Parks and Recreation amenities — including its remaining community centers, arts facilities and historic venues — reopened at limited capacity Monday. Find more information here.
- All capacity limits were lifted last week at D.C. bars, nightclubs and music venues. That included venues that seat more than 2,500 people, which previously had to apply for waivers. Those were the last remaining restrictions in the District, but expect some safety protocols to remain in place.
- Nearly all hospitals in the District will make it mandatory for their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials announced last week. The D.C. Hospital Association said in a news release "nearly all health systems and hospitals in the District of Columbia will each set a date after which vaccination against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment."
- Maryland will end enhanced federal unemployment benefits, including payments of an extra $300 per week, starting July 3. Hogan cited job growth, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and employers’ trouble hiring staff.
- Some D.C. public schools are offering COVID-19 shots to residents age 12 and older at clinics. No appointments are needed. Here’s information on operating hours.
- The District reopened its public pools and splash parks. See the pools' locations and schedules, and find more information, including mask requirements, here.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH