Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on June 15

What the Data Shows

D.C. health officials reported 13 more cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, and no additional deaths.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units in the District as of Monday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office confirmed to News4 that 70% of adults in D.C. have received at least one vaccine dose. Out of D.C.'s total population, nearly 58% has gotten at least one dose; and nearly 48% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland on Tuesday reported 67 more cases of the virus and the deaths of four more people due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly, with 194 current patients.

In Maryland, 55.4% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, nearly 48.5% got two doses, and about 4.1% received the single-dose vaccine. Of Maryland's adult (18+) population, 72.2% have gotten at least one dose.

Virginia on Tuesday reported 202 new cases of the virus and the deaths of 10 more people. The commonwealth has 227 hospitalized patients who were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Virginia health officials say 57% of its total population received at least one vaccine dose and 47.8% are fully vaccinated. Of Virginia's adult (18+) population, 69.2% have gotten at least one dose, and 59% are fully vaccinated.

