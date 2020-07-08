Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 8

The U.S. has surpassed 3 million confirmed coronavirus diagnoses and the data shows that D.C., Maryland and Virginia aren't exempt from a concerning upward trend in the number of confirmed new cases.

Infections are trending upward in Maryland and Virginia. Washington, D.C., announced on Wednesday announced the most cases uncovered in a single day since June 10.

What the Data Shows

The 7-day moving average for new cases in Virginia and Maryland continues a slow upward trajectory, as shown by the graph above.

The rise isn't as dramatic as what was happening at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, but there's clearly a slight upward trend happening.

Daily hospitalizations in Virginia are also on the rise. On Wednesday, 594 patients were hospitalized for coronavirus compared to 535 last week. Hospitalizations in Maryland and D.C. have plateaued around 400 and 90, respectively.

In D.C. new cases have remained consistent at around 35 new COVID-19 diagnoses per day. But Tuesday's 73 new cases is the highest number counted in a single day since June 10. It's unclear if the increase is due to more reporting or if it's the start of an upward trend in cases.

Health officials in the District also uncovered a new peak in community spread, indicating there was a temporary increase in residents infecting others. Community spread in the city has declined for three days during phase two.

Health officials have long warned that moving forward with reopening would lead to more infections and deaths. But it's too soon to tell if the Fourth of July holiday had any impact.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

More than 5,000 Washington, D.C.-area child care centers remain closed, some of which will never reopen, according to a review of state records by the News4 I-Team. Read more.

Some dealers at MGM National Harbor say they do not feel safe after a fellow dealer tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more.

Novavax Inc., a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has received $1.6 billion from the federal government to develop, test and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Read more.

At least 120 nursing homes and 1,000 deaths have been removed from a public list of coronavirus outbreaks in Maryland. Read more.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, Associate Dean at USF’s Morsani College of Medicine, says claims that young and healthy people don’t have to worry about catching coronavirus are simply not true. Even people with mild or asymptomatic cases may suffer from long-term effects, he said, so it is important that people don’t congregate where the disease can spread.

Reopening Tracker

Headed to the beach? With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, a trip to the beach will look different this summer. Consumer Reporter Susan Hogan has some important tips on how to have a safe beach visit.

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are the CDC guidelines.