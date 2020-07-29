Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 29

As Virginia imposes new restrictions in parts of the state, hospitalizations of coronavirus patients continue to rise.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's Coronavirus Response Coordinator, told Gov. Ralph Northam Tuesday that residents should wear masks and indoor dining should be restricted. She also advised limiting the size of social gatherings and shutting down bar areas to reduce the spread of the virus in Virginia.

Following their meeting, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam instated some restrictions in the Hampton Roads area which has been hit hard by the coronavirus. The current restrictions in Northern Virginia will remain, but the governor said officials will let the virus data guide them.

In Virginia the spread of the COVID-19 continues to grow rapidly outside of the Greater Northern Virginia region. Greater Northern Virginia has an average of 254 daily new cases while the rest of the state is averaging 831 daily new cases.

What the Data Shows

Case numbers didn't top any recent records on Wednesday, with D.C. adding 54 new cases, Maryland adding 761 and Virginia adding 968.

In Washington, D.C., 11,999 residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Of those diagnosed, 9,723 have recovered and been cleared from isolation.

Hospitalizations are up in Maryland and Virginia. Hospitals are treating 866 coronavirus patients in Virginia, 571 in Maryland and 83 in D.C.

In Virginia, Wednesday's hospitalization count is higher than it's been since June 3.

More than 2 million coronavirus tests have been administered in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report