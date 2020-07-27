Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 27

Washington, D.C., has put into place the region's first travel restrictions that target specific coronavirus "hot spot" states as the capital region saw the largest single-day increase of new cases since the end of May.

Twenty-seven states, largely in the southern half of the country, are considered high-risk. Residents or visitors coming into D.C. following nonessential trips must quarantine for two weeks.

While the restrictions were announced last week, the list was announced Monday. The inclusion of Delaware, a popular weekend getaway destination just a few hours from D.C., surprised many.

Although Virginia and Maryland are both trying to fight against a sharp increase in the number of new coronavirus diagnoses, they will be exempt from D.C.'s order.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday urged residents to be cautious over the weekend so the state doesn't have to move back in its reopening.

"If the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus," he said on Twitter.

What the Data Shows

The coronavirus crisis is escalating in the D.C. area, with more people becoming infected and more being admitted to hospitals.

On Monday, D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 2,684 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since May 19.

Virginia added its highest number of cases since May 26, with 1,478 diagnoses.

Maryland is also seeing levels of new infection previously not seen since May. On Saturday, the state added 1,288 cases, the most since May 19.

These are not just one-day spikes, but indicative of a trend: More people are catching coronavirus in recent weeks.

The seven-day average of new cases has grown over the past week, from 755 to 884 in Maryland and from 974 to 1,065 in Virginia.

Northern Virginia added a total of 511 cases on Monday, higher than the average of 261 over the past week.

The rest of Virginia saw those regions' biggest increase since the pandemic began, 1,061 new cases. Northam has said non-compliance with social distancing measures is driving the crisis in the Hampton Roads area.

D.C.'s average has stabilized back into the mid-70s, but health officials are concerned about a trend of increased spread through the community.

Hospitalizations are high in Virginia (821 hospitalized), rising in Maryland (536 hospitalized) and jumped in D.C. (from 80s and 90s in recent weeks to 102 hospitalized).

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

