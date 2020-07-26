Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 26

Local leaders are monitoring as coronavirus cases continue to surge across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Visitors coming from certain coronavirus hotspots will be required to quarantine for two weeks unless they are on essential business, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday.

It won't apply to Maryland and Virginia. On Monday, the city will post a list of the areas that are considered high-risk.

Bowser also said phase two reopening could be dialed back if necessary.

She expressed concern that people may be forgetting to follow advice that can mitigate coronavirus risk, such as wearing masks and staying home.

Coronavirus is spreading more through the D.C. community, meaning more people are catching the virus and it's not clear who they got it from.

Declining community spread is one of the city's key goals, and right now things are getting worse.

What the Data Shows

In Maryland, 694 more people were diagnosed. The state reported a drop in the positivty rate to 4.47%.

In Virginia, 913 people were confirmed to have COVID-19.

The District reported an additional 63 cases.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

The Smithsonian's National Zoo reopened Friday, allowing a limited number of daily visitors while implementing new safety measures like mandatory face masks. Watch the report.

Amid growing concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases this month, a group of nurses gathered outside of Washington MedStar Hospital to voice concerns about their safety on the job. Watch the report.

The District implemented strict new mask guidelines, saying face coverings must be worn whenever you leave home, with few exceptions. Read more.

D.C. will empower inspectors to issue on-the-spot citations to businesses that violate social distancing rules.

Fairfax County Public Schools has shifted to a 100%-online start to the school year, citing health data. Read more.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are the CDC guidelines.

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report