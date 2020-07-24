Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 24

Local leaders are monitoring as coronavirus cases continue to surge across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Still, residents are eager to shake off a complete quarantine.

During the Nationals' Opening Day, groups sat at tables around Navy Yard, separated by a six-foot distance. And on Friday, two favorite places are reopening: the National Zoo and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center. Both will allow entry via timed tickets.

Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday said that people may be forgetting guidance that can mitigate coronavirus risk, such as wearing masks and staying home.

She described reopening as a dial that could be turned more toward on or off.

Coronavirus is spreading more through the D.C. community, meaning more people are catching the virus and it's not clear who they got it from.

Declining community spread is one of the city's key goals, and right now things are getting worse.

And as the number of people hospitalized in the District grew on Friday, United Medical Center hospital was grappling with a power outage. D.C.'s public hospital was forced to move patients in the intensive care unit to other hospitals.

What the Data Shows

Maryland and Virginia added a large number of coronavirus cases to their databases on Friday.

In Maryland, 930 more people were diagnosed, the most since May 30.

In Virginia, 1071 people were confirmed to have COVID-19, the largest increase since June 7.

Hospitalizations still rising, hitting 533 in Maryland and 799 in Virginia. In the District, hospitals are treated 97 coronavirus parents, the largest number since July 3.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

The National Air and Space Museum opens its Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Friday, giving an idea of what museums may have to do to enforce social distancing. More.

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Opening Day in D.C. Thursday. Read more.

Amid growing concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases this month, a group of nurses gathered outside of Washington MedStar Hospital to voice concerns about their safety on the job. Watch the report.

Maryland will allow local school districts to make the call on when it's appropriate to reopen, State Superintendent of Education Karen Salmon said Wednesday.

The District implemented strict new mask guidelines, saying face coverings must be worn whenever you leave home, with few exceptions. Read more.

D.C. will empower inspectors to issue on-the-spot citations to businesses that violate social distancing rules.

Fairfax County Public Schools has shifted to a 100%-online start to the school year, citing health data. Read more.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are the CDC guidelines.

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report