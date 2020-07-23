Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 23

The U.S. has surpassed 4 million confirmed coronavirus diagnoses, and by several key metrics, the pandemic is getting worse in the D.C. area, too.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4 million on Thursday, with more than 144,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Signals that the pandemic is worsening in the D.C. area right now include that more people are catching coronavirus and more people are being admitted to hospitals for treatment.

As hospitalizations grow, nurses demonstrating outside MedStar Washington Hospital Center called for more personal protective equipment (PPE) that they don't have to reuse. They say the process used to clean N95 masks is deficient.

"We're scared," one nurse told News4.

MedStar told News4 that they use a process approved by the CDC and FDA that's employed in other hospitals, and reiterated there is still a national shortfall of PPE.

Montgomery County will begin deploying teams to test residents and provide health support in zip codes that face a pressing crisis. Those zip codes (20850, 20866, 20877, 20901, 20902, 20903, 20906 and 20910) cover parts of Silver Spring, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Takoma Parka and more.

Residents may get referred by a community agency or can call 240-777-1755 to see if they qualify.

Data from the District also indicates that coronavirus spread is increasing.

The spike in cases prompted Mayor Muriel Bowser to issue a new mask order with few exceptions. Everyone over 2 years old must wear a mask when leaving home. Here's more information.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced Wednesday that districts could make their own choices on when to reopen.

In another acknowledgment of the pressing coronavirus threat, the governor asked all lawmakers to join him in encouraging mail-in voting for the November elections.

What the Data Shows

The data shows that D.C., Maryland and Virginia is worse now than it was at the beginning of the month, and metrics indicate things are becoming more critical.

Current hospitalizations, in particular, are up. In Virginia, 801 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 (up 29 since Wednesday) and 528 (up 23 from Wednesday) in Maryland.

On July 1, around the time case numbers started trending upward, hospitalizations were at 535 in Virginia and 461 in Maryland.

Health officials expected hospitalizations to go up after cases began surging. Increasing hospitalizations now mean death rates are expected to rise within a couple of weeks.

The death of a 24-year-old woman in D.C. from coronavirus-related complications comes as the proportion of people under 40 diagnosed with COVID-19 has skyrocketed to 66% (up from 41% before July 1). The rate of D.C. residents under 40 being hospitalized has doubled.

There have also been increases in the number of kids under 14 who are diagnosed.

The District tracks several metrics to calculate how quickly coronavirus is spreading among residents, and recent data shows community spread is trending upwards.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are the CDC guidelines.

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report