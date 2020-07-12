Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 12

The Montgomery County Public School system is the latest to release a an anticipated plan for schools in the fall. A draft of their reopening guidelines was released Saturday that would blend virtual learning with in-person instruction.

School is expected to resume on a virtual-only basis on Monday, Aug. 31 before students come back to the classroom in phases.

The region is seeing different trends when it comes to case numbers. Virginia is seeing a steady rise in the number of new infections counted on a seven-day average.

Maryland's total cases is seeing a similar rise, but with less dramatic numbers.

The District continues to be in a relative plateau of new cases, but the data could be lagging amid a massive demand for tests. When D.C. began rolling out walk-up, appointment-free test sites, the city promised results in 3-5 days.

What the Data Shows

The number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Virginia each day has been ticking up since a low point in late June.

But the 904 new infections recorded on Friday is the highest single-day increase the state has seen in over a month. It's nearly 300 cases larger than the number that was added the previous day, 608.

More time and data is needed to tell if this is an outlying spike. The last time Virginia counted more than 900 new cases was June 7.

The Commonwealth saw an additional 867 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67,830.

Spikes can occur because of a backlog of test results being announced. However, Virginia's seven-day average of new cases has been trending upward this month.

Outside the commonwealth, Maryland's trend in growing new cases continues.

In the District, an overall plateau continues but the new case numbers have fluctuated in the past week. In the past week, July 4 had a low number with 12 new infections. Wednesday had a jump of 73 cases, on Thursday reported 37 new cases and rose to 46 on Sunday.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

How to Stay Safe

