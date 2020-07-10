Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 10

Virginia saw its largest jump in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 900 diagnoses to the state's database.

Virginia's new record is consistent with an upward trend: Counted on a seven-day average, the number of new infections is rising. Maryland is seeing a similar upward trend, but with less dramatic numbers.

The District continues to be in a relative plateau of new cases, but the data could be lagging amid a massive demand for tests. When D.C. began rolling out walk-up, appointment-free test sites, the city promised results in 3-5 days.

Now, it's taking a week for residents to get results back, News4 reported. Some reported waiting 10 days.

A quicker turnaround time really matters if someone is infected, said Dr. Travis Gayles, the Montgomery County health officer.

“You’re shortening as best you can the window of opportunity for when an individual is positive, may come into contact with others and potentially infect them,” he said.

The city is reportedly seeking out more lab capacity to shorten wait times.

What the Data Shows

The number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Virginia each day has been ticking up since a low point in late June.

But the 904 new infections recorded on Friday is the highest single-day increase the state has seen in over a month. It's nearly 300 cases larger than the number that was added the previous day, 608.

More time and data is needed to tell if this is an outlying spike. The last time Virginia counted more than 900 new cases was June 7.

Hospitalizations in the commonwealth also went up from 586 on Thursday to 628, larger than its been in over 3 weeks.

Spikes can occur because of a backlog of test results being announced. However, Virginia's seven-day average of new cases has been trending upward this month.

Outside the commonwealth, Maryland's trend in growing new cases continues.

In the District, an overall plateau continues but the new case numbers have fluctuated in the past week. In the past week, July 4 had a low number with 12 new infections. Wednesday had a jump of 73 cases, on Thursday reported 37 new cases and rose to 64 on Friday.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

"What we know is that our county is dense and urban. We house one of the largest segments of the federal workforce. Along with a good number of our residents are essential workers," she said.



Prince Geoge's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks bit back at the idea that the area bore a high case burden because it's a majority-black county with a high Latino population.



Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

Correction July 10th, 1:37 p.m.

Due to a recording error, this article originally listed a higher number of new coronavirus cases in Virginia. We apologize for the error.