Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 5

Vaccinating the U.S. population against COVID-19 is going slower than officials had hoped for. Fewer than 5 million doses have been given out, a fraction of the 20 million shots the Trump administration promised by the end of last week.

“The idea that the vast majority of vaccines we have produced are sitting in freezers across the country and not getting into people’s arms is a crisis,” said Dr. Ashish Jha.

Federal officials insist the pace for administering the shots is picking up.

Moderna said it will increase vaccine production by 20% with the U.S. securing 100 million doses by the end of March and another 100 million by June.

Virginia now has almost enough vaccine doses to cover its first group, 1A, which includes healthcare workers, long term care facilities and first responders.

Amid growing concern that some life-saving vaccine doses are being wasted — in some cases, tossed in the trash instead of going into the arms of Americans — News4’s Doreen Gentzler takes a look at what’s happening locally.

But it's still taking a long time to administer those doses.

Most of the shots have been given in Northern Virginia, where officials say there’s a high concentration of health care workers and hospitals.

The state is unsure when it will begin giving shots to the next group. Officials are still trying to decide which essential workers will be eligible for the next wave of vaccinations.

The District has announced new details on when residents could start receiving vaccines.

The goal is to begin vaccinating residents 65 and older over the next few weeks. Then, on Jan. 25, other essential workers. Starting Feb. 1, people with chronic medical conditions are set to become eligible.

Despite rising case numbers, Fairfax County's school board will discuss plans to get kids back in the classroom.

Right now, the proposal is to start the phased return of hybrid learning for all willing students between Jan. 12 and Feb. 2.

The return to the classroom will be done in groups and will be based on local health metrics.

What the Data Shows

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the region, with Virginia showing the worst signs. Although more than 100,000 Virginians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the state’s positivity rate shows that infections are surging at a concerning rate.

At 16.2% Virginia’s positivity rate is alarmingly high – that’s just four percentage points lower than the state’s all-time high back in April.

Maryland’s positivity rate is at 9.19%, the highest level reached since May.

D.C.’s daily case rate is still in the red zone, with 31.77 cases per 100,000 people on average. The seven-day average positivity rate is also high at 6.6%.

D.C. reported 262 new coronavirus cases and four additional lives lost on Tuesday. Maryland had 1,956 new cases and 54 deaths. Virginia recorded 3,042 new confirmed infections and 50 deaths.

Seven-day averages increased everywhere in the D.C. region. The average in D.C. rose 10 cases to 233 Tuesday. Maryland’s average rose by 11 cases to 2,671 in Maryland. In Virginia, the seven-day average is at 3,206, an all-time high.

The number of hospitalized patients with confirmed coronavirus infections in Virginia jumped by nearly 200 in 24 hours. There are currently 2,608 Virginians hospitalized, a new record for the state.

Hospitalizations also increased in D.C. (now at 260) and Maryland (now at 1,771).

Vaccinations in the region are up to nearly 200,000 as of Tuesday. Local vaccine portals indicate that recipients are still receiving their first doses, and no second doses have been administered yet.

