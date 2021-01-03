Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 3

Maryland's Frederick County Public Schools will suspend small group instruction and winter sports practices as the county tracks heightened COVID-19 levels.

The school district changes will take effect Monday, Jan. 4, officials announced Sunday, citing “worsening health metrics.”

Coronavirus data for the county shows a climb in cases in November and December, and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.2%. The statewide rate is 9.15%.

Nearly 11,900 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus, with 216 new cases reported in the past day. One-hundred-ninety people have died of the virus, including two more people in the past day.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he has seen “some little glimmer of hope” after 1.5 million vaccine doses were administered in the previous 72 hours, a strong increase in vaccinations. He said that brings the total to about 4 million.

But he acknowledged the U.S. is well short of its goal of having 20 million people vaccinated by the end of 2020. He said about 13 million doses have been distributed to clinics, hospitals and other places where they will be administered.

“There have been a couple of glitches. That’s understandable,” Fauci said. “We are not where we want to be, there’s no doubt about that.”

He expressed optimism that the momentum will pick up by mid-January and that ultimately the U.S. will be vaccinating 1 million people a day, as Biden has vowed.

“The goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days is a realistic goal,” he said.

What the Data Shows

D.C. has now had nearly 30,000 COVID-19 cases, up 255 from the previous day. Two more people died, and eight more people were in District hospitals. Nearly 800 D.C. residents have died of the virus.

Maryland has had more than 28,500 sickened by the virus, up 2,148 from the previous day. Another 27 people died. The statewide positivity rate is now 9.15%. More than 5,800 Maryland residents have died of the virus.

Today, @MDHealthDept reports 285,319 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.



The statewide positivity rate is now 9.15%



Virginia now has 30,3881 people who have been diagnosed with the virus, and 4,516 who have died.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

