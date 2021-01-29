Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 29

Thousands of D.C.-area teachers are scheduled to get vaccinated this weekend, as districts including Fairfax and Prince William start thinking about returning kids to classrooms.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched a grassroots vaccine confidence campaign Friday, urging all Marylanders to get the shot when it's their turn.
"One particular area of focus for this GoVAX campaign and our statewide vaccination plan will be tackling the initial vaccine hesitancy we see in minority populations and underserved communities," Hogan said.
As more people get vaccinated, there’s also news Friday that gives hope for more vaccines in the near future.
Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is 66% effective, according to newly released data. That’s less effective than the vaccines currently being administered, but it could still be a game-changer.
The Johnson & Johnson shot only requires one dose and can be stored for three months without ultra-cold storage. It’s also proven effective at protecting against severe disease, which meant fewer hospital stays, and intensive care unit admissions and deaths, the company said.
Montgomery County Delays School Reopening
Montgomery County Public Schools are trying to figure out how to get kids back in the classroom.
The school board had originally planned to have students return Monday, but because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the board pushed reopening back to March 15.
Last week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he wanted schools reopened by March 1st.
The MCPS board is still exploring having some kids back by then, then the majority would come back two weeks later.
Maryland-Based Novavax's Shot Shows Promise
Gaithersburg, Maryland-based, Novavax has shown promising results in United Kingdom clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine.
Novavax announced results from multiple trials this week. A phase three trial in the U.K. found the vaccine to be 89% effective. Against a U.K. variant of the virus, it was still 85% effective.
However, it was not as effective against the South African variant: A smaller trial showed less than 50% efficacy.
A larger study in the U.S. and Mexico has enrolled slightly over half of the needed 30,000 volunteers, the Associated Press reported. Novavax said it’s not clear if the Food and Drug Administration will need data from that study, too, before deciding whether to allow U.S. use.
Metro Employee Dies of COVID-19
Metro lost a fourth employee to the coronavirus as a bus operator passed away after being hospitalized.
Metro has several safety measures in place, including asking riders to wear masks. But during a virtual meeting Thursday, some board members said they continue to get complaints about riders note wearing masks.
Officials say more policing may be needed.
What the Data Shows
Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the D.C. area appear to be working: Seven-day averages of new cases and hospitalizations are trending downward.
Maryland’s average increased to 3,524 new cases on Friday, but that’s still lower than one week ago. The state counted 1,616 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the lowest number since Dec. 8.
In Virginia, 1,880 new cases and 40 deaths were reported on Sunday. Virginia’s hospitalizations are at 2,426. D.C. reported 282 new cases and five deaths on Friday, along with 241 hospitalizations.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups– vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.
When Could I Get the Vaccine?
Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC
Reopening Tracker
- A judge upheld Montgomery County, Maryland's ban on indoor dining.
- D.C. has lifted its ban on indoor dining, but libraries and recreation centers are still closed.
- Virginia instituted a curfew and a stricter mask mandate.
- Maryland tightened restrictions on businesses, bars and restaurants.
- All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed because of rising COVID-19 cases.
- Hours before some Fairfax County students were set to return to in-person learning, the school district said that they needed to delay the plan.
- Courts throughout Maryland remain partially shut down due to the pandemic.
- Prince George's County tightened restrictions and required masks to be worn outdoors.
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.