Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 25

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the start of the pandemic surpassed 25 million this weekend, according to a tally by NBC News.
The nation has also reported more than 419,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
In the Washington, D.C., area, seven-day rolling averages of new cases have leveled off as of Monday, indicating the spread of the virus is slowing.
Public school teachers in D.C. can begin receiving vaccinations starting this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a press conference Monday.
A total of 3,900 appointments have been made available for DCPS teachers. Already, 70% of those appointments have been filled, Bowser said.
Bowser emphasized the importance of reopening both public schools and charter schools.
D.C. children have “suffered,” she said. “We need our buildings to get open.”
The District is currently in Phase 1B – Tier 2, which includes teachers, essential government workers, and other essential workers.
Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt explained that the tiered rollout of vaccinations within larger phases was implemented in order to adjust to the low quantity of vaccine doses available from the federal government.
But even with this adjustment, the District is unable to fully vaccinate a tier due to the “dismal amount of vaccines we are receiving,” Nesbitt said. “We simply do not have enough vaccine.”
Mayor Bowser also received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, joining a group of about 50 D.C. officials included in the current phase and tier.
“I hate needles, I’ve gotta tell you,” Bowser said. “But, it's important to get the vaccine when it's our turn so we can get our lives back to normal.”
She also encouraged residents to check in with family members and friends that are 65 or older to see if they need any assistance with making a vaccination appointment.
“This vaccine is the key to ending the pandemic and getting our lives back,” Bowser said.
More than 51,421 doses of the vaccine have been administered in D.C. as of Monday. The CDC ranked Washington, D.C., as number one in the nation for efficiency in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks apologized for an error in their coronavirus vaccination portal that allowed people from outside the county to sign up for a shot.
"When we realized, we made adjustments," Alsobrooks said at a press conference Monday.
Alsobrooks said they are now ensuring that only residents – especially senior residents – and people working in Prince George's will be prioritized.
All vaccination appointments for people who don't live and work in the county will be canceled, however second doses for non-residents people who got their first dose in Prince George’s will still be honored.
She congratulated her county's seniors for taking their vaccination appointments seriously saying, "the seniors of Prince George's county do not play." They often showed up at their appointments two to three hours early, Alsobrooks said.
Residents can preregister for their appointment now.
Prince George's County is also preparing to move reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity effective Friday, Jan 29, Alsobrooks announced Monday.
On Friday, the Virginia Health Department said it is changing how it doles out vaccines.
Instead of sending vials directly to hospitals or medical offices, vaccines will now be given out to health departments based on the number of people living in each area.
The change is leaving some people in limbo, including patients at Virginia Hospital Center's Walter Reed Community Center clinic, which has been one of the main vaccine providers in Arlington.
But under the change, the hospital doesn't know how many doses it will receive going forward. The hospital has canceled 10,000 first dose appointments.
Virginia Hospital Center is only canceling appointments for first-time vaccinations.
If you've received the first dose already, your appointment for your second dose still stands.
Those who receive a cancellation notice from VHC will be rescheduled by Arlington County.
On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to reinstate travel restrictions on travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the U.K., South Africa and 26 other European countries to help slow the spread of COVID-19, particularly as concerns about new variants are put under an international spotlight.
Moderna said Monday it is working on a COVID-19 booster shot to protect against a new variant in South Africa.
Moderna’s current vaccine appears to work against the two new strains found in the U.K. and South Africa, although it looks like it may be less effective against the latter, researchers say.
Meanwhile, Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s vaccine, despite trials indicating it is safe. A Chinese government spokesperson has also raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported an additional 204 cases and seven deaths on Monday. Maryland had 1,686 new cases and 36 deaths. Virginia reported 4,451 cases and two lives lost.
The seven-day rolling average in the region continued its leveling trend. Average cases rose slightly in D.C. to 210 (up 3 cases from Sunday).
In Maryland, the seven-day average fell to 2,132. In Virginia it decreased by more than 134 cases to 3,309.
Hospitalizations rose slightly in Virginia to 2,572. In Maryland, 1,669 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. In D.C., hospitalizations fell to 248.
