Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 23

Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, are continuing a steady decline after an upward surge that persisted for more than two months.
A year into the fight against the coronavirus, the nation is counting on vaccines to turn the tide.
But demand is outweighing supply and states are scrambling to adjust distribution plans.
On Friday, the Virginia Health Department said it is changing how it doles out vaccines.
Instead of sending vials directly to hospitals or medical offices, vaccines will now be given out to health departments based on the number of people living in each of area.
The change is leaving some people in limbo, including patients at Virginia Hospital Center's Walter Reed Community Center clinic, which has been one of the main vaccine providers in Arlington.
But under the change, the hospital doesn't know how many doses it will receive going forward. The hospital has canceled 10,000 first dose appointments.
Virginia Hospital Center is only canceling appointments for first-time vaccines.
If you've received the first dose already, your appointment for your second dose still stands.
Those who receive a cancellation notice from VHC will be rescheduled by Arlington County.
What the Data Shows
Seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases have fallen for D.C., Maryland and Virginia for several days in a row, a sign that surges seen around the holidays are abating.
Virginia reported a high number of cases on Saturday, 3,781. However, the weekly average of new cases continued to fall, for the fifth day in a row. Sixty-five Virginians died of the virus.
Maryland counted 2,392 new coronavirus cases and 45 deaths Saturday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases fallen consistently since Jan. 12.
D.C.’s case average is also declining and on Saturday hit a three-week low. Another 220 cases and three more deaths were reported.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups– vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
A study has found that as COVID-19 vaccines roll out, they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says school districts should resume in-person learning by March 1 or face legal action, which the state teacher's union says is a threat to educators.
- Police officers who risked their lives during the deadly riots inside the U.S. Capitol have been hailed as heroes. On Friday, Chief Robert Contee said some of those heroes have since tested positive for COVID-19.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's proposed economic relief package would provide $750 for qualifying families if approved by state legislators.
- Maryland reported its first two confirmed cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19.
- Two D.C. friends got a lucky break while in Giant Food in D.C.: When someone didn't show up for their vaccination appointment, the pharmacist asked a man and his friend if they wanted to get the Moderna shot.
- The high level of coronavirus cases is putting stress on Northern Virginia hospitals — and the health care professionals who work there.
- The stress of the pandemic is a grind. A data analysis from the American Dental Association shows a surge in cases of teeth grinding, clenching and cracking during the COVID-19 crisis. The increases are striking and potentially costly and painful for sufferers.
- A professor is using the trust Black Americans have in barbers to make them more comfortable with taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A rapid antigen test might seem like a great idea when you're in a hurry and don't have time to wait a few days for results, but those tests are really designed for people with COVID-19 symptoms and in asymptomatic patients can deliver false positive results.
- COVID-19 numbers continue to paint a dire picture for Black Americans, and there is an ongoing effort in the Black community to increase testing.
Reopening Tracker
- A judge upheld Montgomery County, Maryland's ban on indoor dining.
- D.C. has lifted its ban on indoor dining, but libraries and recreation centers are still closed.
- Virginia instituted a curfew and a stricter mask mandate.
- Maryland tightened restrictions on businesses, bars and restaurants.
- All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed because of rising COVID-19 cases.
- Hours before some Fairfax County students were set to return to in-person learning, the school district said that they needed to delay the plan.
- Courts throughout Maryland remain partially shut down due to the pandemic.
- Prince George's County tightened restrictions and required masks to be worn outdoors.
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.