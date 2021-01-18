coronavirus

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 18

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States has recorded 24 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

As of Sunday, the U.S. has also reported nearly 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Virginia reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Monday than on any other day since the pandemic began, breaking a record set on Sunday.

The commonwealth announced 5,387 new cases. Five more people died.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Virginia does not have nearly enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to meet demand and does not expect federal supplies to increase until March or April, officials say.

Adding to the frustration, Fairfax County's registration system crashed because so many people tried to sign up.

Some jurisdictions have stopped taking appointments for shots.

The Loudoun Health District appealed directly to Gov. Ralph Northam for more vaccines in order to open a third vaccine site.

School nurses there will be able to start vaccinating teachers soon.

Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder explains the expansion of people now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccination in Virginia.

Maryland is moving into Phase 1B of vaccinations starting Monday.

Marylanders age 75 and older, all residents at long-term care facilities, and teachers and education staff will be eligible, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Thursday.

Anyone of any age living in assisted-living or independent-living facilities, behavioral health group homes, or homes centered on developmental disabilities will be eligible.

Phase 1B also includes all K-12 teachers, education staff and child care providers, the governor said.

Starting Monday, Maryland hospitals and county health departments will begin utilizing their remaining vaccine doses for elderly recipients in Phase 1B.

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened up to D.C. residents 65 or older on Monday at 9 a.m., the District's health department announced. The appointments were also available to any D.C. health care worker.

Eligible residents can go here to try to set up an appointment: coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC

A new study has found that as COVID-19 vaccines roll out, they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities.

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, a study has found that they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities. One of the authors of the Business Insider report, senior healthcare reporter Shelby Livingston, joined LX News to discuss the difference in vaccination rates, and the questions it raises about racial equity.

What the Data Shows

For the second day in a row, Virginia reported its largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Virginia reported 5,387 new coronavirus cases and five lives lost on Monday.

D.C. reported 182 new cases and seven additional deaths. Maryland reported 1,769 new cases and 29 additional lives lost.

Seven-day averages rose for Virginia but decreased in D.C. and Maryland.

Hospitalizations continue to remain leveled off in D.C. (275), Maryland (1,850) and Virginia (2,779).

More than a half-million people in the D.C. region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

coronavirus Mar 3, 2020

The Latest: More Than 592,000 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed in DC, Maryland, Virginia

coronavirus data May 15, 2020

Coronavirus Tracking: Charts, Maps and Interactive Data

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us