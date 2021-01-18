Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 18

The United States has recorded 24 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

As of Sunday, the U.S. has also reported nearly 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Virginia reported more new cases of COVID-19 on Monday than on any other day since the pandemic began, breaking a record set on Sunday.

The commonwealth announced 5,387 new cases. Five more people died.

Virginia does not have nearly enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to meet demand and does not expect federal supplies to increase until March or April, officials say.

Adding to the frustration, Fairfax County's registration system crashed because so many people tried to sign up.

Some jurisdictions have stopped taking appointments for shots.

The Loudoun Health District appealed directly to Gov. Ralph Northam for more vaccines in order to open a third vaccine site.

School nurses there will be able to start vaccinating teachers soon.

Maryland is moving into Phase 1B of vaccinations starting Monday.

Marylanders age 75 and older, all residents at long-term care facilities, and teachers and education staff will be eligible, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Thursday.

Anyone of any age living in assisted-living or independent-living facilities, behavioral health group homes, or homes centered on developmental disabilities will be eligible.

Phase 1B also includes all K-12 teachers, education staff and child care providers, the governor said.

Starting Monday, Maryland hospitals and county health departments will begin utilizing their remaining vaccine doses for elderly recipients in Phase 1B.

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened up to D.C. residents 65 or older on Monday at 9 a.m., the District's health department announced. The appointments were also available to any D.C. health care worker.

Eligible residents can go here to try to set up an appointment: coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

A new study has found that as COVID-19 vaccines roll out, they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities.

What the Data Shows

For the second day in a row, Virginia reported its largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Virginia reported 5,387 new coronavirus cases and five lives lost on Monday.

D.C. reported 182 new cases and seven additional deaths. Maryland reported 1,769 new cases and 29 additional lives lost.

Seven-day averages rose for Virginia but decreased in D.C. and Maryland.

Hospitalizations continue to remain leveled off in D.C. (275), Maryland (1,850) and Virginia (2,779).

More than a half-million people in the D.C. region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

