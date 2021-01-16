Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 16

A record-breaking number of new coronavirus infections were reported in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Saturday: A total of 8,742 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Virginia reported more than 5,000 cases for the first time and D.C. reported 397, the second-highest number.

Even amid a worsening surge, vaccinations continue. Nearly 70,000 people got their shots on Friday, according to official data.

D.C.’s vaccination scheduling portal went down on Saturday morning, temporarily preventing residents from scheduling appointments to get their shots.

The city was set to make 4,309 coronavirus vaccination available to residents of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7, and 8 who are aged 65 and older or who work in a health care setting, D.C. Health announced Friday.

The website was back up and running within a few hours, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apologized for the technical difficulties. All the appointments were quickly filled, but more will become available at 9 a.m. Monday on the website.

My office has already received several constiuent complaints this morning about technical difficulties with the COVID-19 vaccine portal. @_DCHealth is working with the @OCTODC to resolve the issues. We will provide any updates that we receive from DC Health. pic.twitter.com/G6729LETz9 — Kenyan McDuffie (@kenyanmcduffie) January 16, 2021

D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau said the council will discuss the technical issues at an oversight hearing next week.

“The D.C. government is not responsible for there only being the limited amount of vaccine,” Nadeau said in a written statement. “We do need the systems that we have in place to work for our residents.”

What the Data Shows

More than a half-million people in the D.C. region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maryland reported 3,292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the eighth-most of any day since the pandemic began. Forty-seven more people died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are at 1,821, down from a recent high point on Monday, 1,957.

Virginia reported its highest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, hitting 5,053, and 34 more deaths on Saturday.

Virginia hospitals are treating 2,792 people for coronavirus. D.C. reported one of its highest one-day increase, 397. Only Dec. 27 was higher, and that was likely due to a holiday-related reporting backlog. A total of 280 people are in D.C. hospitals with coronavirus.

