Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 16

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

A record-breaking number of new coronavirus infections were reported in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Saturday: A total of 8,742 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Virginia reported more than 5,000 cases for the first time and D.C. reported 397, the second-highest number.

Even amid a worsening surge, vaccinations continue. Nearly 70,000 people got their shots on Friday, according to official data.

D.C.’s vaccination scheduling portal went down on Saturday morning, temporarily preventing residents from scheduling appointments to get their shots.

The city was set to make 4,309 coronavirus vaccination available to residents of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7, and 8 who are aged 65 and older or who work in a health care setting, D.C. Health announced Friday.

The website was back up and running within a few hours, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apologized for the technical difficulties. All the appointments were quickly filled, but more will become available at 9 a.m. Monday on the website.

D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau said the council will discuss the technical issues at an oversight hearing next week.

“The D.C. government is not responsible for there only being the limited amount of vaccine,” Nadeau said in a written statement. “We do need the systems that we have in place to work for our residents.”

What the Data Shows

More than a half-million people in the D.C. region have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maryland reported 3,292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the eighth-most of any day since the pandemic began. Forty-seven more people died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are at 1,821, down from a recent high point on Monday, 1,957.

Virginia reported its highest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, hitting 5,053, and 34 more deaths on Saturday.

Virginia hospitals are treating 2,792 people for coronavirus. D.C. reported one of its highest one-day increase, 397. Only Dec. 27 was higher, and that was likely due to a holiday-related reporting backlog. A total of 280 people are in D.C. hospitals with coronavirus.

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
