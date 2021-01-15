Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 15

The COVID-19 pandemic will shorten life expectancy for Americans by more than 1 year to 77.48 years, researchers at USC and Princeton are projecting.
The declines in life expectancy are likely even starker among Black and Latino communities, according to the study published Thursday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
For Blacks, the researchers project their life expectancy would shorten by more than 2 years to 72.78 years, and by about 3 years for Latinos to 78.77 years.
Virginia residents age 65 and older can schedule to receive a vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam announced at a news conference Thursday. Officials expanded state vaccination Phase 1b, which previously included residents age 75 and older. Also new: Anyone who has a chronic health condition is eligible.
Appointment availability will likely vary based on residents' health district, and some areas may not be ready to offer more appointments. Northam said he hopes “everyone in Virginia will be there by the end of the month.”
Virginia is giving vaccines to people in Phase 1a and Phase 1b. Phase 1a is comprised of health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1b is composed of front-line essential workers including police officers and grocery store workers; people age 65 and older; and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
Virginia has distributed about 950,000 vaccine shots but will need about 17 million doses in order to give each person the two shots they need.
Also starting Thursday, Fairfax County Public School teachers, bus drivers, custodial workers and other staff became eligible to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first round of vaccinations for this group will begin Saturday and all staff members will get their first dose within the next three weeks, officials say.
The vaccine will be administered through the INOVA Health System.
Maryland is moving into Phase 1B of vaccinations starting Monday.
Marylanders age 75 and older, all residents at long-term care facilities, and teachers and education staff will be eligible, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Thursday.
Anyone of any age living in assisted-living or independent-living facilities, behavioral health group homes, or homes centered on developmental disabilities will be eligible.
Phase 1B also includes all K-12 teachers, education staff and childcare providers, the governor said.
The governor also announced that the state would be accelerating its vaccination rollout – enabling Phase 1C to begin on Monday, Jan. 25.
Phase 1C will be expanded to all adults between the ages of 65 and 74, anywhere in the state.
A new online portal with a list of vaccination sites and vaccinator contact information launched Thursday at covidvax.maryland.gov.
Across the country, more than 9.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, out of a total 27.6 million doses distributed as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the CDC.
Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine is safe and appears to be effective in both young and elderly volunteers, according to early-to-mid stage trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Most of the volunteers produced detectable antibodies after 28 days, according to the trial data.
The most common side effects were fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and pain at the injection site, according to the trial data.
D.C. reported 320 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
Maryland recorded 2,924 new infections and 45 deaths Friday.
In Virginia, 3,613 new cases were recorded as well as 30 lives lost to the coronavirus.
The seven-day rolling average declined for the third consecutive day in D.C. (currently at 290) and Maryland (currently at 3,019). Average cases in Virginia also dropped significantly – from 3,740 on Thursday to 3,678 on Friday.
Hospitalizations have also reached a balancing point, after record highs were reported earlier in the week.
D.C. is reporting 285 hospitalizations, Maryland has 1,484 hospitalized patients and Virginia currently has 2,805 hospitalized patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
