Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 14

Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine is safe and appears to be effective in both young and elderly volunteers, according to early-to-mid stage trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Most of the volunteers produced detectable antibodies after 28 days, according to the trial data.
The most common side effects were fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and pain at the injection site, according to the trial data.
Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Starting Thursday, Fairfax County Public School teachers, bus drivers, custodial workers and other staff will be able to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first round of vaccinations for this group will begin Saturday and all staff members will get their first dose within the next three weeks, officials say.
The vaccine will be administered through the INOVA Health System.
Also starting Thursday, sheriff’s deputies, jail nurses and inmates in correctional facilities in Virginia will start receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
State Republicans criticized Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday for having inmates on the vaccination priority list ahead of senior citizens under the age of 75.
Northam will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Thursday during where he is likely to address vaccinations of the elderly and correctional residents and staff.
More than seven in 10 Virginians say they are likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.
This represents a 13 percentage point increase compared to September 2020.
Democrats (88%) were the most likely to say they'd get vaccinated. Residents living in Northern Virginia (87%) were also more likely than other regions to express an interest in vaccination, the poll found.
A majority (54%) of Virginians also think it’s safe to send children, teachers and staff back to the classroom this winter, a 12 percentage point increase from September 2020.
Men were more likely than women to think it’s safe (62% versus 48%) and whites were more likely than minorities (64% versus 37%).
Republicans (78%) were most likely to think returning to the classroom is safe compared to independents (57%) and Democrats (28%).
A majority of Virginians (64%) also support a federal-level mask mandate.
Across the country, more than 9.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, out of a total 27.6 million doses distributed, according to the latest data from the CDC.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups– vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/
- Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.
When Could I Get the Vaccine?
Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC
The Calvert County Courthouse has extended Phase 2 reopening and will remain under restricted access through March 14, judiciary officials announced Thursday.
Matters will continue to be heard in person and the use of remote technology will be encouraged, according to Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.
The NBA still has yet to decide whether it will allow the Washington Wizards to play upcoming games on Sunday and Monday, but the chances of those games withstanding a postponement are fading.
The NBA postponed Wednesday and Friday games involving the team this week.
A third Washington Wizards player has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported that eleven residents died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That's the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths since since May 12 when there were 14 deaths.
The victims ranged from 42 to 108 years old.
D.C. also announced 220 additional infections Thursday.
In Maryland, 2,948 new cases and 44 deaths were reported. In Virginia, 3,836 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths were counted.
The seven-day rolling average stayed relatively stable compared to yesterday. As of Thursday, D.C., Maryland and Virginia's seven-day averages are at 296, 3,134 and 3,740, respectively.
As of Thursday, 2,820 patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized in Virginia. There are 583 patients (with positive COVID-19 tests and with pending test results) currently in the ICU.
In Maryland, 1,929 patients are hospitalized and 425 are in the ICU.
D.C. reported 293 hospitalizations. Of a total of 345 ICU beds, there are just 36 left available in D.C.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Three members of the House have announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19, including Rep. Brad Schneider, of Illinois, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, of New Jersey, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington – all Democrats.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's proposed economic relief package would provide $750 for qualifying families if approved by state legislators.
- Maryland reported its first two confirmed cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19.
- D.C. residents age 65 and older, teachers and several categories of essential workers will be able to make appointments this month to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.
- More than 1,400 long-term care facilities in Virginia are expected to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.
- Two D.C. friends got a lucky break while in Giant Food in Washington, D.C.,: When someone didn't show up for their vaccination appointment, the pharmacist asked him and his friend if they wanted to get the Moderna shot.
- Virginia reported another record day for new coronavirus infections, and that surge is putting even more pressure on hospitals in the commonwealth already pushed to the brink.
- Among the industries hit hardest by the pandemic has been performance venues like theaters and nightclubs, but help is on the way after President Donald Trump signed the new relief bill.
- New figures from the Virginia Department of Corrections show that two inmates and one staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in recent days.
- The high level of coronavirus cases is putting stress on Northern Virginia hospitals — and the health care professionals who work there.
- The stress of the pandemic is a grind. A data analysis from the American Dental Association shows a surge in cases of teeth grinding, clenching and cracking during the COVID-19 crisis. The increases are striking and potentially costly and painful for sufferers.
- A professor is using the trust Black Americans have in barbers to make them more comfortable with taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A rapid antigen test might seem like a great idea when you're in a hurry and don't have time to wait a few days for results, but those tests are really designed for people with COVID-19 symptoms and in asymptomatic patients can deliver false positive results.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced measures to boost the number of available health care workers and plan for more hospital beds.
- COVID-19 numbers continue to paint a dire picture for Black Americans, and there is an ongoing effort in the Black community to increase testing.
Reopening Tracker
- A judge upheld Montgomery County, Maryland's ban on indoor dining.
- D.C. has suspended indoor dining until 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release.
- Virginia instituted a curfew and a stricter mask mandate.
- Maryland tightened restrictions on businesses, bars and restaurants.
- All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed because of rising COVID-19 cases.
- Hours before some Fairfax County students were set to return to in-person learning, the school district said that they needed to delay the plan.
- Courts throughout Maryland remain partially shut down due to the pandemic.
- Prince George's County tightened restrictions and required masks to be worn outdoors.
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.