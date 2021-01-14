Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 14

Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine is safe and appears to be effective in both young and elderly volunteers, according to early-to-mid stage trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Most of the volunteers produced detectable antibodies after 28 days, according to the trial data.

The most common side effects were fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and pain at the injection site, according to the trial data.

Starting Thursday, Fairfax County Public School teachers, bus drivers, custodial workers and other staff will be able to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first round of vaccinations for this group will begin Saturday and all staff members will get their first dose within the next three weeks, officials say.

The vaccine will be administered through the INOVA Health System.

Also starting Thursday, sheriff’s deputies, jail nurses and inmates in correctional facilities in Virginia will start receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

State Republicans criticized Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday for having inmates on the vaccination priority list ahead of senior citizens under the age of 75.

Northam will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Thursday during where he is likely to address vaccinations of the elderly and correctional residents and staff.

More than seven in 10 Virginians say they are likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

This represents a 13 percentage point increase compared to September 2020.

Democrats (88%) were the most likely to say they'd get vaccinated. Residents living in Northern Virginia (87%) were also more likely than other regions to express an interest in vaccination, the poll found.

A majority (54%) of Virginians also think it’s safe to send children, teachers and staff back to the classroom this winter, a 12 percentage point increase from September 2020.

Men were more likely than women to think it’s safe (62% versus 48%) and whites were more likely than minorities (64% versus 37%).

Republicans (78%) were most likely to think returning to the classroom is safe compared to independents (57%) and Democrats (28%).

A majority of Virginians (64%) also support a federal-level mask mandate.

Across the country, more than 9.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, out of a total 27.6 million doses distributed, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/

– www.marylandvax.org/ Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

The Calvert County Courthouse has extended Phase 2 reopening and will remain under restricted access through March 14, judiciary officials announced Thursday.

Matters will continue to be heard in person and the use of remote technology will be encouraged, according to Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.

The NBA still has yet to decide whether it will allow the Washington Wizards to play upcoming games on Sunday and Monday, but the chances of those games withstanding a postponement are fading.

The NBA postponed Wednesday and Friday games involving the team this week.

A third Washington Wizards player has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported that eleven residents died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That's the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths since since May 12 when there were 14 deaths.

The victims ranged from 42 to 108 years old.

D.C. also announced 220 additional infections Thursday.

In Maryland, 2,948 new cases and 44 deaths were reported. In Virginia, 3,836 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths were counted.

The seven-day rolling average stayed relatively stable compared to yesterday. As of Thursday, D.C., Maryland and Virginia's seven-day averages are at 296, 3,134 and 3,740, respectively.

As of Thursday, 2,820 patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized in Virginia. There are 583 patients (with positive COVID-19 tests and with pending test results) currently in the ICU.

In Maryland, 1,929 patients are hospitalized and 425 are in the ICU.

D.C. reported 293 hospitalizations. Of a total of 345 ICU beds, there are just 36 left available in D.C.

