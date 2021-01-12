Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 12

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 following protective isolation with other members of Congress during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

He is the third member of the House to announce that he has tested positive, joining Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, of New Jersey, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington – both Democrats.

"Several Republican lawmakers in the room adamantly refused to wear a mask... even when politely asked by their colleagues," Schneider said, pointing to a video posted online by Punchbowl News that shows several House Republicans refusing to wear masks while sheltering in an undisclosed location.

A press release from Coleman's office on Monday also noted that “a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks.”

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and their staffs were told Sunday to get tested for COVID-19 because of potential exposure Wednesday while they hid from rioters who surged into the Capitol.

Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.

After a slow start to the vaccine roll-out, Northern Virginia is now vaccinating Group 1b. That includes people over the age of 75, teachers, police and firefighters, postal workers, transit workers, and grocery employees.

In Phase 1C, another 2.5 million Virginians who are considered frontline essential workers would be eligible for vaccinations. Workers in those categories include housing construction, food service and transportation and logistics workers.

Although there is no exact timeline in place, Gov. Ralph Northam is setting a goal of reaching 50,000 vaccinations per day and believes all Virginians could be vaccinated by this summer.

Meanwhile in the District, seniors are eligible to receive their shots. To be eligible, you need to live in D.C., and be at least 65 years old.

All of the available vaccination appointments (6,700) for this week have already been filled, according to D.C.'s sign up portal. You can sign up at the link to receive an alert via text message or email when more appointments become available.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has proposed an economic relief package including direct payments of as much as $750 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals, he announced at a press conference Monday.

"Families who file for the Earned Income Tax Credit will receive an additional $750. Individuals will receive $450," Hogan said.

About 400,000 Marylanders in need would qualify and no applications would be necessary to receive the funding.

The relief act proposal would provide more than $1 billion in immediate and targeted financial relief and tax cuts for Maryland working families, unemployed Marylanders and small businesses that are suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal first needs to be passed by the legislature on Wednesday before it can be implemented.

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced on Tuesday 430 new cases of COVID-19, setting a new record for the District. The previous record was set on Dec. 5, when a total of 392 cases were reported in D.C.

An additional four lives were also lost in D.C.

In Maryland, 2,665 new cases and 67 deaths were reported. In Virginia, 3,473 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths were counted.

The region set a new record for deaths reported in one day – 146 due to COVID-19 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia Tuesday.

Four more people died in D.C. Maryland had an additional 3,012 cases and 29 deaths. Virginia reported a further 3,545 cases and nine more lives lost.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases was up across the board. D.C. (322), Maryland (3,228) and Virginia (3,730) once again set new records for the third consecutive day.

As of Monday, 3,185 patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized in Virginia. In Maryland, 1,952 patients are hospitalized. D.C. reported 283 hospitalizations.

