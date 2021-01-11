Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 11

After a slow start to the national vaccination campaign, new vaccination sites are starting to open up across the country and inoculations are speeding up. Experts are warning, however, that the COVID-19 vaccine could also wind up on the black market.
The much-criticized rollout by the Trump administration has laid the groundwork for a scenario in which the rich and the politically connected could use their money and power to get vaccinated before everyone else, they said.
Several Virginia health districts are set to move into the next phase of their vaccine distribution plans, officials say. Those in Group 1B, which includes people over the age of 75, teachers, police and firefighters as well as postal, transit and grocery workers, may begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday in many areas of Northern Virginia.
Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Lord Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William are among the health districts set to begin their next phase of inoculations Monday.
The Virginia Department of Health says all areas in the state will move into Phase 1B by the end of the month.
In Phase 1C, another 2.5 million Virginians who are considered frontline essential workers would be eligible for vaccinations. Workers in those categories include housing construction, food service and transportation and logistics workers.
Although there is no exact timeline in place, Northam is setting a goal of reaching 50,000 vaccinations per day and believes all Virginians could be vaccinated by this summer.
Washington, D.C. residents age 65 and older can now schedule to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday.
Residents should visit the District health department website vaccinate.dc.gov to make an appointment, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference. Appointments also can be made by calling 855-363-0333 or 311.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has proposed an economic relief package including direct payments of as much as $750 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals, he announced at a press conference Monday.
"Families who file for the Earned Income Tax Credit will receive an additional $750. Individuals will receive $450," Hogan said.
About 400,000 Marylanders in need would qualify and no applications would be necessary to receive the funding.
The relief act proposal would provide more than $1 billion in immediate and targeted financial relief and tax cuts for Maryland working families, unemployed Marylanders and small businesses that are suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal first needs to be passed by the legislature on Wednesday before it can be implemented.
A total of 6,189 Marylanders have been completely vaccinated as of Monday and more than 136,213 first doses have been administered so far, health officials reported.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a series of tweets on Sunday that Maryland hospitals and health systems had administered 89,234 (44.3%) of the doses they have received and local health departments had administered 33,608 (40.2%) of their doses.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and their staffs were told Sunday to get tested for COVID-19 because of potential exposure Wednesday while they hid from rioters who surged into the Capitol. Members of Congress and their staffs were advised to wear face masks, observe social distance and check themselves for any symptoms.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups– vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/
- Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.
When Could I Get the Vaccine?
Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC
What the Data Shows
D.C. announced on Monday another 202 cases of COVID-19. Four more people died. Maryland had an additional 3,012 cases and 29 deaths. Virginia reported a further 3,545 cases and nine more lives lost.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases was up across the board on Monday. D.C. (298), Maryland (3,126) and Virginia (3,730) all set new records for the highest average of new cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 3,117 patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized in Virginia. In Maryland, 1,957 patients are hospitalized. D.C. reported 298 hospitalizations.
Reopening Tracker
- A judge upheld Montgomery County, Maryland's ban on indoor dining.
- D.C. has suspended indoor dining until 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release.
- Virginia instituted a curfew and a stricter mask mandate.
- Maryland tightened restrictions on businesses, bars and restaurants.
- All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed because of rising COVID-19 cases.
- Hours before some Fairfax County students were set to return to in-person learning, the school district said that they needed to delay the plan.
- Courts throughout Maryland remain partially shut down due to the pandemic.
- Prince George's County tightened restrictions and required masks to be worn outdoors.
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.