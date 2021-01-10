Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 10

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and their staffs were told Sunday to get tested for COVID-19 because of potential exposure Wednesday while they hid from rioters who surged into the Capitol. Members of Congress and their staffs were advised to wear face masks, observe social distance and check themselves for any symptoms.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/

– www.marylandvax.org/ Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that those next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – priority group 1B – would include teachers, people over the age of 75, mail carriers, corrections officers, police, firefighters, grocery store workers and transit workers.

Of those in phase 1B, the largest group on the list is the state’s 285,000 teachers and childcare workers.

Although he stressed the need to get students back in school, Northam said schools don't have to wait for teachers to be vaccinated. He also revealed that year-round school is being considered as a way to get students back on track.

In phase 1C, another 2.5 million Virginians who are considered frontline essential workers would be eligible for vaccinations. Workers in those categories include housing construction, food service and transportation and logistics workers.

Although there is no exact timeline in place, Northam is setting a goal of reaching 50,000 vaccinations per day and believes all Virginians could be vaccinated by this summer.

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced on Sunday another 334 cases of COVID-19. Four more people died. The seven-daily rolling average of new cases was up, and 12 more people with the virus were in hospitals.

Maryland announced 3,310 cases of the virus. Twenty-five more people died. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was up, and 73 more people were hospitalized with the virus than were the previous day.

Virginia announced 3,668 more cases of the virus and one additional death. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was down and 25 fewer people with the virus were hospitalized than a day earlier.

