Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 9

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia daily continues to decline, but the figures are still far higher than they were during surges over the summer.

Maryland's numbers are similar to where they were around Veterans Day; D.C.'s are on-par with mid-November and Virginia's are similar to the beginning of December.

Here's what to know about the fight against COVID-19 in the D.C. area.

CVS to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments in DC Area

CVS pharmacies have begun offering appointments to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Virginia and soon are expected to offer scheduling in Maryland, too.

CVS tells NBC Washington they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccines 18 Maryland stores and 36 in Virginia.

Previously, CVS said it will be offering the immunizations in 28 different stores but none of them in Northern Virginia.

That now has changed. CVS says starting next week, the vaccine will be available at pharmacies in areas including Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Gainesville, Warrenton and Winchester.

Registrations will open up when pharmacies have their doses and are prepared to book appointments.

You can check the vaccine portal at CVS.com, using the CVS app or if you’re offline, calling 1-800-746-7287.

An important reminder: You will only be able to get an appointment if you're part of qualifying groups, such as certain essential workers and people over the age of 65.

Montgomery County to Allow Indoor Dining, Acknowledges Vaccine Administration Problems

The Montgomery County Council has voted to allow indoor dining starting on Sunday, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Restaurants could only seat customers up to 25% of capacity and there’s a 90-minute time limit, under the executive order endorsed Tuesday. The changes will go into effect 7 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County's push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of more residents continues to run into problems.

During a virtual briefing, county leaders said their weekly allotment from the state dropped by nearly 1,000 doses from the week before — and there was no explanation for the decrease.

In addition, the online registration system remains challenging.

“The current registration system is immensely frustrating,” Montgomery County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz said. “I think it’s leading to inefficiency, it’s leading to inequity and it’s leading to confusion and chaos out within the community.”

People 65 and older are eligible to get their shots in the state of Maryland.

But, Montgomery County is still only vaccinating residents 75 and older, along with other people in the first tiers.

Fauci Encourages Prince Georgians to Get Shots

Doctor Anthony Fauci is encouraging everyone in Prince George's County to get the shot.

Joining the county’s “Proud to Be Protected” campaign, Fauci held a webinar with county residents Monday to encourage confidence in the vaccine.

Fauci acknowledged concerns Black Americans have about vaccinations, but said modern safeguards protect recipients.

“The ethical safeguards that have been put into place since Tuskegee and since the Henrietta Lacks incident are such that those types of things would be impossible under today’s conditions,” Fauci said, referencing an unethical government study on Black soldiers and how a cancer patient’s cells were taken for research without her consent.

DC Brings Vaccination Effort to Church

The effort to get more African Americans vaccinated is ramping up in the District and Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said that the city is teaming up with local churches to help.

Starting Thursday, the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church will help vaccinate senior citizens.

It's part of a new pilot program to make some D.C. churches into vaccination sites.

D.C.'s Health Director says churches provide a good opportunity to reach communities of color.

“Places of worship have had the ability to speak to communities of color,” Nesbitt said. “So, engaging them and including them on our vaccine confidence effort was a natural fit.” The city says they may expand to more churches in the future.

What the Data Shows

The District reported 145 additional coronavirus cases and five more deaths. Maryland had 976 new cases and 41 additional deaths. Virginia recorded 2,343 new infections and 58 lives lost.

The seven-day averages throughout the region rose slightly after weeks of consistent decline.

In D.C. the seven-day average rose by just two cases to 163 – still about half as many cases reported daily just one month ago.

Maryland’s seven-day average rose by 10 cases to 1,284. Virginia’s average rose by 73 cases to 2,378 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are up to 241 in D.C., down to 1,377 in Maryland and up to 1,997 in Virginia.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

