Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 4

AstraZeneca's vaccine may be the first proven to prevent people from spreading the virus.

The new study from Oxford University still needs to be peer reviewed, but the results indicate the vaccine reduces transmission by 67% and is 76% effective at preventing disease after one dose.

The vaccine hasn't been cleared by the FDA for use in the United States.

Officials say the Biden administration is on track to meet the president’s goal of giving out 100 million shots within their first 100 days in office.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in his State of the State address Wednesday that the vaccine shortage is one of the top pressing issues.

“Unfortunately, right now the amount of vaccines being allocated by the federal government is just a tiny fraction of what we need. That is the hard truth not just for us in Maryland, but for every state in America,” Hogan said.

Currently, 1.3 million shots are being given out every day and mass vaccination sites are starting to open nationwide. That includes two opening Friday in Maryland, including at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

1 in 5 Virginians Don’t Plan to Get Vaccinated: Poll

Demand for the vaccine far outpaces supply, but many people aren’t eager to get the shot.

A new Wason Center poll found that 19% of Virginians said they would never get a COVID-19 vaccine. The number is higher among Black Virginians, at 26%.

Residents of Virginia who are Black are also less likely to rush to get the vaccine, the poll indicates. About half of white residents would get a shot as soon as one is available to them, compared to 29% of Black residents.

“This is consistent with concerns within the Black community that stem from historical mistreatment in medical research and health care,” Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director of the Wason Center, said in a press release.

Differences are also evident among different political groups. More than half of Democrats say they would get a shot right away (56%) compared to 37% of Republicans surveyed.

Montgomery County, DC Target Vaccinations in High-Risk Communities

Montgomery County is planning to fight a disparity in who’s getting vaccines by targeting high-impact ZIP codes.

While the county's COVID-19 numbers are steadily improving, officials say the racial disparities in vaccine registration are concerning.

The majority of county residents who’ve signed up for a vaccination appointment are white.

Health officials will now dedicate a portion of the county’s doses to people in high-impact ZIP codes.

“The county doses will be based on case rates and death rates by race and ethnicity for folks living in those ZIP codes,” Dr. Raymond Crowel, Director of the Montgomery County Health Department, said.

Like Montgomery County, D.C. is also prioritizing residents in areas considered high-risk. At 9 a.m., 1,800 vaccine appointments opened for D.C. residents who are living in priority ZIP codes in Wards 5, 7 and 8.

At 9 a.m. Friday, nearly 2,000 appointments will open for residents citywide. Groups currently eligible for a vaccine in D.C. include people over 65 and those who work in health care settings.

D.C. is also working to give COVID vaccines to residents who are experiencing homelessness. So far, 115 members of the community have received their first shot.

“We’re all safer when people are vaccinated,” Director of the D.C. Department of Human Services Laura Zeilinger said. At least 24 residents experiencing homelessness have died from COVID-19 and more than 460 have tested positive for the virus.

Capitol Police Says It Has Secured Vaccines for All Employees

U.S. Capitol Police have secured enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine to give shots to all employees, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a press release Thursday.

The department expects vaccines will be delivered in the near future and is working with the Office of Attending Physician to administer the shots.

Pittman thanked House Speaker Nancy and the Biden administration for helping to acquire the vaccines.

What the Data Shows

Low case increases and hospitalizations were reported around the capital region today.

D.C. reported 166 new cases and six additional deaths. Maryland had 1,554 new cases and 31 deaths. Virginia recorded 1,998 new cases and 43 lives lost.

Seven-day averages fell sharply across the board. D.C. had a five-day streak of declining cases – average cases dropped to 176 on Thursday.

Maryland’s seven-day average is now at 1,470, with cases falling for a week straight. Virginia is down to 2,301 average cases, following six consecutive days of decline.

Nearly 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been distributed throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to CDC data. About 1.51% of the population in Maryland and 1.62% in Virginia have now been fully vaccinated.

When D.C. last reported a figure, almost 1% of the city's residents had been vaccinated.

A recent poll conducted by the Wason Center found that 67% of Virginians personally know at least one person who has been infected with COVID-19. Almost one-third of the poll’s respondents also knew someone who had died of complications related to COVID-19.

