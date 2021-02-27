Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 27

Even if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, it can be hard to find one. Now, there's a new government tool designed to help.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a website called vaccinefinder.org.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The site works as an interactive map. You put in your zip code and how far you want to search in your local area.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The search returns a list of all the places that offer vaccine shots near you and notes whether they have vaccine in stock.

Clicking on a pharmacy takes you to the providor’s page where you can book an appointment — you can't actually make the appointment through Vaccine Finder.

The tool can help people find shots, but you'll still need to do the leg work of calling and refreshing websites for new slots.

Right now, Vaccine Finder is still very limited in most states, including D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

That means, when you search, you are only seeing certain pharmacies that are getting their doses directly from the federal government.

The FDA is expected to authorize emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine this weekend. News4’s Darcy Spencer takes a closer look at a vaccine experts say can protect you with just one shot.

In the coming weeks, more providers like clinics, hospitals and public health sites will be listed.

When the vaccine is more widely available, the CDC says it will be even more helpful.

The government is partnering with companies like Google and Waze so your phone can locate vaccination clinics near you.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 194 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest count since Feb. 6. One more Washingtonian died from the virus.

Virginia reported 1,125 new cases and 116 deaths. Virginia has been reporting high numbers of residents lost to coronavirus recently: Since Feb. 20, 1,278 deaths were reported — more than 100 a day.

Officials earlier this week attributed the spike in part to reporting lags. They also said the high number of deaths now follows a high number of diagnoses in January.

Maryland reported 836 new cases and 18 more deaths.

Coronavirus hospitalizations fell in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, continuing an encouraging trend.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: