Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 27

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, it can be hard to find one. Now, there's a new government tool designed to help.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a website called vaccinefinder.org.

The site works as an interactive map. You put in your zip code and how far you want to search in your local area.

The search returns a list of all the places that offer vaccine shots near you and notes whether they have vaccine in stock.

Clicking on a pharmacy takes you to the providor’s page where you can book an appointment — you can't actually make the appointment through Vaccine Finder.

The tool can help people find shots, but you'll still need to do the leg work of calling and refreshing websites for new slots.

Right now, Vaccine Finder is still very limited in most states, including D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

That means, when you search, you are only seeing certain pharmacies that are getting their doses directly from the federal government.

The FDA is expected to authorize emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine this weekend. News4’s Darcy Spencer takes a closer look at a vaccine experts say can protect you with just one shot.

In the coming weeks, more providers like clinics, hospitals and public health sites will be listed.

When the vaccine is more widely available, the CDC says it will be even more helpful.

The government is partnering with companies like Google and Waze so your phone can locate vaccination clinics near you.

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 194 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest count since Feb. 6. One more Washingtonian died from the virus.

Virginia reported 1,125 new cases and 116 deaths. Virginia has been reporting high numbers of residents lost to coronavirus recently: Since Feb. 20, 1,278 deaths were reported — more than 100 a day.

Officials earlier this week attributed the spike in part to reporting lags. They also said the high number of deaths now follows a high number of diagnoses in January.

Maryland reported 836 new cases and 18 more deaths.

Coronavirus hospitalizations fell in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, continuing an encouraging trend.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
