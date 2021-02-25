Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 25

Many Washington, D.C., residents newly eligible to book vaccines Thursday were disappointed when technology issues snarled the registration process.
D.C. has expanded vaccine eligibility to residents aged 16 to 64 who have chronic conditions including asthma, cancer, diabetes and sickle cell anemia.
When the first batch of appointments went live on Thursday, some eligible residents couldn’t register.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health also blamed technology.
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
“We are working with Microsoft to understand why heavy traffic caused some eligible individuals to not get through,” DC Health said, calling the issues “frustrating.”
Thousands of appointments offered — each reserved for residents of priority zip codes —were booked shortly after they were released.
On Friday, D.C. is set to release thousands of vaccine appointments that can be booked by any eligible resident.
VP Kamala Harris Visits DC Vaccination Site
Vice President Kamala Harris was greeted with applause form customers and workers at the Giant Food store in Ward 8 Thursday while visiting a vaccine site with local officials.
The visit was a chance for District officials and the Biden administration to promote the vaccine and encourage people, particularly in the African-American community, to trust the vaccine.
Harris looked on as a D.C. senior got her second shot. She spoke of her own experience getting the vaccine and encouraged others do get their shots.
DC Mayor Loses Sister to COVID-19
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lost her only sister and oldest sibling to COVID-19, she announced the same day the city marked 1,000 lives lost to the virus.
Mercia Bowser died Wednesday at age 64, the mayor announced. She was being treated for COVID-19-related pneumonia.
“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” the mayor said in a statement. “I ask that you continue to keep those who have been lost or impacted by the pandemic and those who are working so hard to protect us from it in your thoughts and prayers.”
What the Data Shows
D.C. recorded 179 new cases and four additional lives lost on Thursday. The District’s seven-day average increased by 8 cases to 117.
The daily case rate (15.5) and the percent of COVID-19 patients out of total hospital patients (10.1%) slipped back into the red zone today.
The mean test turnaround time is the lowest it’s been in months. It now only takes 1.5 days on average to get results back from a COVID-19 test in the District.
As of Thursday, 3.1% of D.C. residents are fully vaccinated and about 974 residents and 390 non-residents receive a vaccine dose every week.
Maryland reported 179 new coronavirus cases and 16 lives lost. The state’s seven-day average decreased by one case to 786. It’s been 44 days since Maryland reached its peak seven-day average of 3,228.
Hospitalizations in Maryland are the lowest they’ve been in three months and 6.34% of the population are fully vaccinated.
Virginia reported 1,388 new cases and 136 additional deaths Thursday. Virginia’s seven-day average dropped by 20 cases to 1,313.
Hospitalizations in Virginia decreased to the lowest count since late November. Although deaths in the state have been high this week, Virginia officials say some of that is due to a backlog.
Virginia health officials also point out that from an epidemiological standpoint, death is a lagging indicator: The big upsurge in cases in late January has resulted in a large increase in deaths now, about a month later. Now that new infections are decreasing precipitously, we can expect fewer deaths next month. In Virginia, more than two million doses of vaccine have been distributed and 6.54% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups– vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
