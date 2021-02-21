Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 21

Maryland's governor flagged progress in the fight against COVID-19.

The number of people with the virus who were hospitalized dropped below 1,000 for the first time since mid-November, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said and the data shows. As of Sunday, 973 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

State data for Sunday showed 618 new cases and 18 more deaths. But the governor said the numbers are trending in the right direction.

“Our vaccination rate is rising, our hospitalizations and key metrics are all declining, and with each day we are moving one step closer to eliminating and eradicating this pandemic,” Hogan said in a statement. “This is more good news, but we need to remain vigilant, and keep doing the things that keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe.”

Maryland providers have administered 1,067,346 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 97.2% of all first doses received from the federal government have been administered. The state is averaging 27,145 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/XiCOPp4fW2 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 21, 2021

More than 1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, representing more than 97% of all first doses received from the federal government. An average of more than 27,000 people are being vaccinated every day.

Touring a Pfizer manufacturing plant in Michigan, President Joe Biden says the U.S. is currently on track to vaccinate all Americans who want the shot by summer.

Washington Taps Pastors to Overcome Racial Divide on Vaccine

Health officials in D.C. are hoping Black religious leaders will serve as community influencers to overcome what officials say is a persistent vaccine reluctance in the Black community.

Black residents make up a little under half of Washington’s population, but constitute nearly three-fourths of the city's COVID-19 deaths. D.C. is now offering vaccinations to residents over age 65, but numbers show that seniors in the poorest and Blackest parts of Washington are lagging behind.

Officials partially blame historic distrust of the medical establishment, especially among Black seniors, who vividly remember medical exploitation horrors such as the Tuskegee syphilis study, where hundreds of impoverished rural Black men suffered syphilis effects with minimal treatment for decades as part of the medical study.

“We know we need to focus on Black and brown communities,” Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of the district's health department, said earlier this month. "Let’s not give up on communities of color being interested in the vaccine. Let’s continue to answer their questions. Let’s continue to be very thoughtful in how we answer their questions.”

Vaccine Outreach in Hyattsville

The Maryland Department of Health brought its mobile unit to Prince George's County as part of their GoVAX outreach campaign.

The truck has informational banners on it and broadcasts prevention and vaccination messages in Spanish and English.

Volunteers will also distribute flyers and provide free face masks, starting in the Hyattsville zip code 20783.

Dr. Mark Martin, the Deputy Director of the MDH Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities, said people would fan out in the community to lay the groundwork now to convince people to get shots once they are available.

“The Maryland Department of Health is working really hard, day and night, literally, to basically get these doses in arms,” he said. “And to push the messaging to really deal with this hesitancy issue, OK, which existed by the way before COVID.”

Walgreens to Expand Vaccinations in Virginia

Walgreens will begin sending vaccines to some of its Virginia locations next week.

Starting Thursday, Walgreens will get 480,000 weekly doses as part of the federal pharmacy program. It’s unclear exactly how many of those will go to Virginia or when appointments can be booked at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine. Select stores in Maryland and West Virginia have already been giving out the vaccine.

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced 95 more cases and the death of one person, a woman who was 59 years old.

Maryland announced 618 more cases. Eighteen more people died.

Virginia announced 1,658 more cases and 122 more deaths.

