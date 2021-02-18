Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 18

Winter weather forced some COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics to close Thursday, a disappointment to many who had appointments even as cases and hospitalizations decline.

Montgomery County has canceled its county-run testing and vaccine clinics for the day.

D.C.’s testing sites are closed, as well as the Fairfax County Health Department vaccine clinics.

People who have appointments, should receive a notification email with more details.

The winter weather isn’t just impacting local clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the winter storm may cause widespread delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments. A winter storm has impacted millions of people across the U.S., causing widespread power outages in Texas before rushing into the Mid-Atlantic.

DC Expands Vaccine Eligibility

D.C. is moving to its next tier of vaccine eligibility, expanding access to grocery store workers, health and social services, manufacturing and food packaging employees.

You can register for your vaccine appointment through https://vaccinate.dc.gov or call 855-363-0333.

New Coronavirus Variant Found in Maryland

Another coronavirus variant has been discovered in Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan says a strain of the virus that originated in Brazil was found in a 65-year-old man who recently died.

Like many of the other variants, the Brazilian strain is believed to be more transmissible than the original. We don't know if it causes more serious illness.

Prince George's Schools Reopening Plan

Prince George’s County unveiled a school reopening plan Wednesday that would give families the option to return to classrooms starting in April.

The plan includes a two-day hybrid learning model.

Phase one is set to begin April 8 for all special education students, pre-K through sixth graders and 12th graders.

Phase two begins on April 15 for the remaining seventh through 11th grade students.

Virginians Frustrated Over Preregistration System Lag

If you’re looking to confirm that your vaccine preregistration transferred over when Virginia launched a new statewide site, know that there's still a lag.

Not all preregistrations have been entered into the new system.

In the coming days, residents should be able to confirm their preregistration transferred using the new portal. Anyone who lives or works in the state can sign up to get contacted when they're eligible to schedule an appointment. If you don’t have internet access, call 877-VAX-INVA.

What the Data Shows

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in our region as vaccinations surge upwards.

D.C. reported 121 new cases and seven additional deaths. The seven-day average decreased by nine cases to 110.

Maryland cases increased by 986 and deaths increased by 30. The state’s seven-day average decreased to 872.

Virginia reported 1,526 additional infections and 16 lives lost Thursday. Virginia’s seven-day average decreased to 1,632.

D.C.’s test positivity rate – the percentage of tests that return positive for the coronavirus – is at 5%, indicating moderate community spread, according to the District’s reopening metrics. A positivity rate of 3% is one of several benchmarks the city needs to achieve before it can begin significantly loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

Maryland’s positivity rate is at 4.13% as of Thursday. Virginia’s positivity rate has also decreased in recent days. As of Thursday, an average of 8.6% of those tested for COVID-19 are infected. Both Maryland and Virginia are reporting the lowest rate it’s been since early November.

As of Wednesday, 2.5% of D.C. residents, 4.2% of Marylanders and 4.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

