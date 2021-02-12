Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 12

Mass vaccinations sites at Six Flags in Prince George's County and the Baltimore Convention Center are on track to vaccinate more than 15,000 people in their first week of operation, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.
A mass vaccination site is scheduled to open Feb. 25 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, and appointments will become available next week.
Other Maryland sites are still being finalized, with plans to open in March, depending on when higher allocations of vaccines are available, the governor said.
Moving forward, Maryland will provide four-week projections about vaccine allocations to local leaders to help them better organize appointments, Gov. Hogan said Thursday.
Up until now, state health officials have had to wait until Thursday, Friday or even Saturday night to receive updates about the next week's allocation, the governor said.
Biden Says U.S. Is Securing 600 Million Vaccine Doses by July
Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month ahead of schedule.
“We’re now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July," he announced.
Biden made the announcement at the National Institutes of Health complex in Bethesda as he visited some of the nation's leading scientists. Biden toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna.
People Who Don't Meet Montgomery County Vaccine Standards Cause Long Lines at Clinics
Many people who had made appointments through a forwarded link or did not have appointments showed up at vaccination sites in Montgomery County Thursday, causing extremely long lines, health officials say.
The health department said those links are only for the direct recipient and vaccines are administered by appointment only.
The line of people waiting in the cold stretched for blocks at Richard Montgomery High School Thursday, and many people with scheduled appointments had to be turned away.
The county was only serving people 75 and older. Teachers who are eligible by state standards for vaccination were told they don’t qualify by county standards and were sent home.
“We apologize for the inconvenience it caused for those who were scheduled who had to wait in line longer than they anticipated,” the Montgomery County Health Department said in a statement.
DC Confirms First COVID-19 Variant Cases
Variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed for the first time in four patients in Washington, D.C., the District’s health director announced Thursday.
Variants first found in the United Kingdom and South Africa were detected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told D.C. officials, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said at a news conference.
The variant first found in the United Kingdom was found in three patients and the variant first found in South Africa was found in one person. Information was not immediately released on whether the D.C. patients had recently traveled or were hospitalized.
CDC Investigates Death Potentially Linked to COVID-19 Vaccine, Releases New Mask Guidance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the death of a Nebraska man who died on Jan. 17 between one and two weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Nebraska health officials.
The man was a long-term care facility resident in his late forties with several pre-existing conditions, officials said. The COVID-19 vaccine was listed among several causes of death.
The CDC and Food and Drug Administration have received 1,170 reports of deaths among individuals in the U.S. who received a coronavirus vaccine — 0.003% of vaccinated people — between Dec. 14 and Feb. 7.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on mask wearing.
Researchers say by knotting the ear loops close to where they meet the fabric and tucking in the edges you can reduce your exposure by more than 95 percent.
Another option is double masking. The CDC found that wearing a cloth mask over a surgical-style mask was just as effective.
CVS to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments in DC Area
CVS began allowing eligible groups to register to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Maryland and Virginia stores Thursday — and the slots were rapidly booked.
By 11 a.m., slots in every city were labelled “fully booked.”
CVS vaccination appointments in Virginia were accidentally released to the public early and booked up within hours, thwarting plans set by CVS and the commonwealth to prioritize individuals on health department waiting lists.
CVS tells NBC Washington they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccines at 18 stores in Maryland and at 36 in Virginia in areas including Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Gainesville, Warrenton and Winchester next week.
You can check the vaccine portal at CVS.com, using the CVS app or if you’re offline, calling 1-800-746-7287.
An important reminder: You will only be able to get an appointment if you're part of qualifying groups, such as certain essential workers and people over the age of 65.
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
What the Data Shows
New cases are trending down everywhere in the region Friday.
Compared to one month ago, seven-day averages in the region have decreased by about 50 percent.
The seven-day average in D.C. fell by 19 cases to 148. In Maryland, the average decreased by 62 cases to 1,199 on Friday. Virginia's seven-day average is down to 2,271 – a decrease of 191 cases.
Cases increased by 137 in D.C. and an additional three deaths were reported.
Maryland had a further 1,112 cases and 36 deaths. Virginia recorded 2,305 new cases and 10 additional lives lost.
Hospitalizations are falling, too. In Virginia, 1,864 residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections are being treated in the hospital. Exactly one month ago, that count was up to a peak of 3,185.
In D.C. hospitalizations decreased to 207. Maryland reported 1,225 hospitalizations on Friday.
