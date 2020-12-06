Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 6

The D.C. area still has elevated COVID-19 case numbers, a day after the area broke a combined record for cases in a single day.

The seven-day rolling averages of cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were each up, according to data released Sunday. The daily number of new cases were lower than the previous day.

D.C. announced 264 more cases on Sunday, down from 392 new cases the previous day. Maryland announced 2,643, down from 3,193 the previous day, and Virginia announced 2,869, down from 2,922 the previous day.

As many Americans still question whether they need to wear masks or take other health precautions, Dr. Deborah Birx warned on Sunday that the escalating coronavirus surge is likely to be the most trying event in U.S. history, as hospital systems around the country strain to combat its mounting daily death toll.

"This is not just the worst public health event. This is the worst event that this country will face, not just from a public health side," Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said during a masked appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press."

The COVID-19 pandemic is killing record numbers of Americans on a daily basis, and the numbers are expected to worsen as a result of gatherings held for the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 2,000 people in the U.S. are dying from COVID-19 on a daily basis, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. On Thursday, more than 2,800 deaths from the disease were recorded, a new high.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia each announced fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday than they did the previous day.

In D.C., 264 more people were sickened and two more died. On the plus side, 22 fewer people were hospitalized.

In Maryland, 2,643 more people were diagnosed. Twenty-six more people died. Twenty-two fewer people were hospitalized.

In Virginia, 2,869 more people were sickened. Three more people died, and 18 fewer people were hospitalized.

